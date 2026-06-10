NLC India slips 4% after govt exercises 2% oversubscription option

NLC India shares slipped 3.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday low at ₹315.4 per share. The selling on the counter came after the promoter, the government, exercised the oversubscription option in the ongoing offer for sale (OFS), taking the total offer size to 4,15,99,098 equity shares — representing 3 per cent of NLC India's total paid-up equity share capital as on March 31, 2026.

At 12:10 PM, NLC India’s share price was down 3.7 per cent at ₹315.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.74 per cent at 74,464.15.

READ | Fertiliser stocks in demand: Chambal, FACT, Aries gain up to 5%; here's why “We refer to the notice dated June 8, 2026 (Notice) sent by the Seller to the Stock Exchanges wherein, the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Coal, Government of India (the Seller), being the promoter of the Company (the Seller) proposed to sell 2 per cent of the paid-up equity (equivalent to 2,77,32,732 equity shares) shares held in the Company having a face value of 10 each (Base Offer Size) on June 9, 2026 (T day) (for non-Retail Investors only) and on June 10, 2026 (T+1 Day) for Retail Investors,” the filing read.

The base offer size of 2,77,32,732 equity shares — representing 2 per cent of paid-up equity — has been topped up with an additional 1,38,66,366 equity shares under the oversubscription option, representing 1 per cent of paid-up equity.

Of the total offer, 41,59,911 equity shares — representing 10 per cent of the total offer size — will be available for retail investors on June 10, 2026, subject to receipt of valid bids. The employee offer of up to 25,000 equity shares remains unchanged, with eligible employees able to apply for shares up to ₹5 lakh, with bids up to ₹2 lakh considered for allocation in the first instance.