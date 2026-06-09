NLC slips 5% as govt OFS opens for non retail investors at ₹303 floor price

NLC India shares slipped 4.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday low at ₹320 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the government’s offer for sale (OFS) opened.

At 10:11 AM, NLC India’s share price recovered slightly, but was down 3.62 per cent at ₹323.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 73,642.28.

The Government of India, acting through the Ministry of Coal, will sell up to 3 per cent of its stake in NLC India through an OFS on BSE and NSE on June 9 and June 10, 2026.

The base offer size is 2,77,32,732 equity shares — representing 2 per cent of NLC India's paid-up equity capital — with an oversubscription option to additionally sell up to 1,38,66,366 equity shares, representing 1 per cent of paid-up equity. If the oversubscription option is exercised, the total offer will amount to 4,15,99,098 equity shares, or 3 per cent of NLC India's total paid-up equity share capital. Each share has a face value of ₹10.

The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 9, 2026 , and for retail investors, employees, and non-retail investors carrying forward unallotted bids on June 10, 2026. Additionally, up to 25,000 equity shares may be offered to eligible employees, who may apply for shares up to ₹5 lakh, with bids up to ₹2 lakh considered for allocation in the first instance.

The floor price of the offer shall be ₹303 per equity share, which is a 9.7 per cent discount from the previous close.

NLC India is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, incorporated on November 14, 1956. With over six decades of operations, the company is one of India's largest integrated energy companies, with a presence spanning lignite mining, coal mining, thermal power generation, and renewable energy across Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Technical view

"NLC India has witnessed a strong uptrend over the past two months, supported by a decisive breakout above the long-term ascending triangle pattern and sustained trading above all key moving averages. The stock rallied sharply from the ₹250 zone to a high near ₹385, accompanied by a significant surge in volumes. However, the recent price action suggests signs of exhaustion after the vertical rise. A notable exhaustion gap was formed near the ₹345–355 zone, where the stock opened sharply higher following an extended rally but failed to sustain the momentum, resulting in profit booking and a series of corrective candles," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza He added: Such gaps often signal the final phase of a strong upmove and can lead to a deeper consolidation or pullback. Technically, the stock remains above its medium- and long-term moving averages, keeping the broader trend positive, but short-term momentum has weakened as RSI has slipped below 50 from overbought levels. Immediate support is placed at ₹318 and ₹300, while a break below these levels could lead to further correction towards ₹285. On the upside, ₹340–350 remains a key resistance zone, and only a sustained move above this area can revive bullish momentum and open the door for a retest of the recent highs near ₹380.