NLC India zooms 15%, hits all-time high on posting healthy Q4 results

NLC India shares zoomed 14.8 per cent on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹373.8 per share. However, at 10:01 AM, NLC India’s share price pared some gains and was up 11.15 per cent at ₹361.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 74,693.12.

The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Wednesday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), NLC India reported a 189 per cent increase in net profit to ₹1,393.46 crore, as compared to ₹481.96 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹5,042.46 crore, as compared to ₹3,836 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 31.4 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts from day's high; Nifty below 23,500; Cipla stocks jump 8% In FY26, on a consolidated basis, NLC India reported a group profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,769 crore, up 38.91 per cent from ₹2,714 crore in the previous year — the highest ever in the company's history. Group revenue from operations rose 14.44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,490 crore, against ₹15,283 crore a year ago. Group Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 14.78 per cent to ₹7,475 crore, from ₹6,513 crore in FY25. Net worth stood at ₹21,525 crore, up 14.96 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹18,723 crore. The company achieved 100 per cent collection efficiency on power debtors for FY25.

The board declared and paid an interim dividend of 36 per cent, or ₹3.60 per equity share, and has recommended a final dividend of 2.50 per cent, or ₹0.25 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Petroleum falls 4% on Q4 results; brokerages see up to 74% upside NLC India achieved coal production of 19.14 MT in FY26, up 11.28 per cent from 17.20 MT in FY25 — the highest ever annual coal production from the Talabira II and III open cast projects. Coal dispatch from the Talabira mines stood at 17.69 MT for the year. The Pachwara South Coal Mine, with a capacity of 9 MTPA, commenced coal production in March 2026. In-principle approval was also received from the Ministry of Coal for the mining plan and mine closure plan for the New Patrapara South Coal Mine.

NLC India achieved renewable energy power generation of 2.26 billion units (BU) in FY26. The company added 1,013 MW of capacity during the year, comprising 660 MW of thermal capacity (Unit 2 of Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant) and 353 MW of renewable capacity, including 300 MW solar at Rajasthan and 3 MW rooftop installations at Tuticorin, Ghatampur, and Neyveli.