NMDC, HCC among 5 stocks to buy below ₹100 for up to 23% upside: Angel One
Top stocks to buy below ₹100: Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buy on NHPC, NMDC, HCC, South Indian Bank and Lloyd Engineering for up to 23% upside potential based on technical chart patterns.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Among stocks that are traded below ₹100, Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at Angel One recommends to buy NHPC, NMDC, HCC, South Indian Bank and Lloyd Engineering based on the analysis of present technical charts. The analyst highlights that these 5 stocks have witnessed a breakout in recent times on various technical parameters; hence they favourably placed on charts, and can potentially rally up to 23 per cent from current levels on the NSE. Here's a detailed technical outlook on 5 stock picks below ₹100 by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One.
NHPCLast close: ₹83.17
NMDCLast close: ₹88.83
Bhosale highlights that NMDC shares, a Navratna PSU, has delivered strong returns over the past couple of months and surpassed its May 2024 swing high to trade in uncharted territory. The breakout after nearly two years indicates a saucer formation breakout. RSI across timeframes is sustaining above 60, supported by strong volumes, reflecting robust momentum, says the analyst from Angel One. He expects the uptrend to continue, and suggests that one can consider to buy on dips with a stop loss of ₹83 and a target price of ₹100 (upside potential 12.5 per cent).
HCCLast close: ₹23.58
HCC stock has witnessed a sharp rally from recent lows around ₹13.5 to levels above ₹23, supported by strong above-average volumes. The stock has closed above the 200-day moving average (200-DMA) after a prolonged period, indicating a shift towards bullishness, says the analyst. "The breakout above the resistance near ₹21 confirms a rounding bottom formation. Additionally, the April monthly candle has been strong, suggesting continued uptrend. One can consider buying with a stop loss of ₹20 and a target of ₹29," reckons Bhosale. This implies a potential 23 per cent upside.
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South Indian BankLast close: ₹40.95
Lloyd EngineeringLast close: ₹59.54
"The Lloyd Engineering stock is witnessing a strong multi-pattern breakout, with confirmation of both a rounding bottom and flag pattern on the daily chart. Prices are trading well above key moving averages, supported by a bullish crossover between the 20-DEMA and 50-DEMA (exponential moving averages)," explains the analyst. Bhosale believes that the overall structure remains positive, and reckons a buy with a stop at ₹55 for a likely target of ₹66. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Analyst Disclaimer: I/We am/are a [SEBI Registered Research Analyst - INH000000164]. The views expressed are my personal views and not investment advice. I/my associates/relatives do not have any financial interest or hold positions in the stocks/derivatives/commodities being discussed. There are no conflicts of interest. However, some of our clients may have positions in them. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
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Topics : Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations stock market bets Trading strategies Stock ideas South Indian Bank shares NHPC NMDC stock Lloyds HCC stock technical charts Trading calls stocks technical analysis Market technicals
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 7:45 AM IST