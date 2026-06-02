NMDC shares rise 5% after Q4; Brokerages bullish but flag rich valuations

NMDC share price today

NMDC shares gained nearly 5 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday after the iron ore company delivered March quarter (Q4) results for the 2025-26 financial year (FY26) mostly on expected lines.

NMDC share price rose 4.9 per cent to ₹97.20 per share and outperformed the Sensex index, which was lower by 0.27 per cent at 11:11 AM.

While most brokerages maintain their bullish call on the stock, expecting the company’s capex push, capacity expansion, diversification plans, and elevated iron ore prices supporting the outlook, they caution that stretched valuations may limit upside.

NMDC Q4 results

NMDC’s Q4FY26 consolidated revenue of ₹11,340 crore, higher by 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 49 per cent quarter-on-quarer (Q-o-Q).

The surge was driven by a rise in hot-rolled (HR) coil trading sales from sister concern NMDC Steel (₹2,900 crore vs ₹700 crore Q-o-Q) as the company shifted procurement reliance from SAIL.

Notably, iron ore sales volumes hit its all-time high of 15.3 mnte (up 21 per cent Y-o-Y/20 per cent Q-o-Q) with average realisations ticking up 2 per cent sequentially to ₹4,759 per tonne (up 33 per cent Y-o-Y).

Consolidated Ebitda, too, increased 29 per cent on year and 23 per cent over the previous quarter to ₹2,643 crore, with Ebitda per tonne coming in at ₹1,729 -- higher by 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent Q-o-Q.

NMDC’s net profit increased 36 per cent Y-o-Y and 16 per cent Q -o-Q to ₹2,017 crore in Q4FY26. The company declared a final dividend of ₹1/share, bringing the total FY26 dividend payout to ₹ 3.5/share.

NMDC management guidance

The management said NMDC is targeting production of 60 mnte in FY27 and 100 mnt by CY30, to fund its aggressive expansion.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company guides for an annual capex of ₹6,000–10,000 crore over the next 2-3 years.

NMDC shares outlook: Brokerages share trading strategy

ICICI Securities | Add | Target price: ₹100 (from ₹90)

NMDC is a strong structural growth play in the domestic mining sector, driven by aggressive production capacity expansion to 100 mntpa by 2030, a massive capital expenditure roadmap, and structural diversification into coal and critical minerals.

The brokerage expects volumes to grow at 7 per cent CAGR over FY26-28 to 57.5 mntpa, noting the fact that India’s steel capacity additions may be moderate in FY28/FY29, before potentially picking up FY30 onwards. Thus, it expects volume growth to pause for a year in FY29.

PL Capital | Accumulate | Target price: ₹97 (from ₹95)

NMDC’s management expects iron ore prices to remain largely range-bound in near term, and thus maintained Ebitda margin guidance at 42-43 per cent aided by further reduction in cost of production.

PL Capital said, key catalysts for the stock going forward, are ramp-up in production from new mines; commissioning of slurry pipelines and logistics infra, which would help save costs and ramp up volumes; completion of doubling of KK rail line by December 2026; and ability to undertake price hikes amid rising domestic and imported ore availability.

“We change our Ebitda estimates for FY27/28E by +6.5 per cent/-1.5 per cent on higher near-term pricing and assuming coal mines’ volumes. We model in 55.8/62.9mt volumes for FY27/28E and expect NMDC to deliver Revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 16 per cent/22 per cent/19 per cent, respectively,” it said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target price raised: ₹106

MOFSL characterised NMDC’s Q4 earnings as “strong”, supported by healthy volumes. It maintained its estimates for FY27/28 and expects volumes and prices to remain elevated, in line with strong demand from steel makers.

“The company is expected to venture into business diversification through coking/non-coking coal mines, critical minerals, and rare earth elements, which will serve as the catalyst for incremental revenue and Ebitda in the long-term,” MOFSL said.

JM Financial | Reduce | Target price: ₹86 (from ₹82)

JM Financial said the stock trades at a premium to its historical average at current levels. With a 100 million tonne volume target by 2030 requiring significant capex deployment across new deposits and verticals, execution risk remains elevated.

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