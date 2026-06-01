NMDC Steel zooms 18%, hits 52-week high on posting strong Q4 results

NMDC Steel shares zoomed 17.9 per cent on BSE, hitting a 52-week high at ₹52.6 per share, after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Friday, after market hours. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 74,751.85.

In the March quarter, NMDC Steel reported a consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) of ₹391 .91 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹473.39 crore.

Its revenue from operations gained 36.6 per cent to ₹3,879 crore, as compared to ₹2,838.25 crore a year ago.

The company’s total expenses for Q4 stood at ₹3,419.04 crore, as compared to ₹3,521.8 crore a year ago. Its total income stood at ₹3,905.14 crore, as against ₹2,857.49 crore Y-o-Y.

READ | Monsoon worries? Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities picks 3 stocks to watch NMDC Steel is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, engaged in the production of flat steel products.

At the heart of NMDC Steel's operations is its 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh, built at a capital cost of ₹22,900 crore. The facility commenced commercial production of hot rolled (HR) coils on August 31, 2023, and is designed to produce a wide range of high-quality HR steel products — including the widest HR coils in the public sector — catering to India's construction, automotive, and infrastructure sectors.

The Nagarnar plant is strategically located approximately 100 km from the Bailadila iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh, one of India's richest iron ore deposits, providing the company with a reliable and cost-efficient raw material supply chain. This locational advantage, combined with advanced steelmaking technology, positions NMDC Steel to serve a diverse range of end-use industries, including bridges, shipbuilding, automobiles, and defence equipment.

NMDC Steel is positioned as a key participant in India's expanding flat steel market, with ambitions to scale up capacity and strengthen its presence in the domestic steel ecosystem.