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Home / Markets / News / Nomura retains 'buy' on Uno Minda amid expansion plans, sees 33% upside

Nomura retains 'buy' on Uno Minda amid expansion plans, sees 33% upside

The company had been manufacturing seat recliners since 2022, but is now expanding to manufacture complete seating systems.

Uno Minda

Uno Minda (Image: Company Website)

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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Nomura has retained a 'buy' rating on leading automotive component manufacturer UNO Minda while keeping the target price at ₹1,494, implying a 33 per cent upside from its current market price. On Wednesday, the stock was trading nearly 2 per cent higher at Rs 1150 levels in intraday deals on the BSE.
 
Uno Minda announced on Tuesday, that it is expanding into the 4-wheeler passenger vehicle seating systems segment through its joint venture with Tachi-S Seating Private Limited.
 
The company had been manufacturing seat recliners since 2022, but is now expanding to manufacture complete seating systems. Passenger 4-wheeler vehicle seating systems are one of the highest-value products in the automotive supply chain, Nomura said.  
 
 
The joint venture already has an order secured from a leading OEM, which reduces initial risk associated with the expansion.
 
Globally, the seating market is dominated by companies like Lear and Faurecia while in India, the market is controlled by suppliers with OEM partnerships such as Krishna Maruti, Bharat Seats, Magna, and Lear, the Nomura report said.

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The company's board has already approved a greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra with a proposed capex of ₹3.2 billion to scale up production. The plant is expected to start production in the last quarter of FY 2028 and will have an annual capacity of around 240,000 units per year.
 
Nomura expects Uno Minda's move to increase content per vehicle significantly (around 20,000 to 70,000 per vehicle). The part maker currently earns around 7 per cent of its revenue from seating, primarily from two wheelers and commercial vehicles.
 
Currently, Uno Minda manufactures seating systems only for 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles which contributed 7 per cent share of its revenues in FY26.
 
"Trend towards premiumisation in the passenger vehicle segment can create opportunities for independent suppliers like Uno Minda that have tested technology and execution capabilities," Nomura said.
 
With an assumed turnover of 2.5x, the investment, Nomura said, can generate nearly 3 per cent (around ₹8,000 crore) to its FY28 revenue. Although, near-term returns might be limited, the brokerage firm is of the view that Uno Minda's expansion into a new market will provide it a base for future growth. 

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Topics : The Smart Investor Uno Minda Auto ancillaries Nomura Passenger Vehicles Auto sector

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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