Norwest leads ₹387 cr funding round; Lohia Corp prices IPO at ₹404-425

Veriqus Group, the integrated wealth and asset management platform founded by Ashish Gumashta, former Chairman & CEO of Julius Baer India, and Roshi Jain, former Senior Fund Manager at HDFC Asset Management Company, has raised ₹387 crore in a funding round led by global venture and growth equity investment firm Norwest. The capital will be used to build its integrated platform spanning wealth management, asset management, business advisory and lending solutions.

Lohia Corp prices IPO at ₹404-425 a share

Kanpur-based bagmaking machine manufacturer Lohia Corp priced its ₹1,102-crore initial public offering (IPO) at ₹404-425 per share. The IPO comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 26 million promoter equity shares. Bids will open on Thursday, July 23 and close Monday, July 27. Investors can bid in multiples of 35 and higher. The firm’s net income in financial year 2025-26 was ₹193.45 crore, up 64 per cent a year earlier

‘Cybersecurity lapses’: Sebi fines CDSL ₹1 cr

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a total penalty of ₹1 crore on Central Depository Services (CDSL) for alleged failures in cybersecurity measures noted after a malware attack in November 2022. Sebi noted that critical systems faced disruption for 46 hours and 54.5 hours respectively — making it evident that the disruption had a major spillover impact for the entire securities market.