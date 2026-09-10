Novartis India zooms 51% in 3 days; what's driving the pharma stock?

Novartis India share price movement

Novartis India extended its rally, hitting a new high of ₹2,474.90, soaring 13 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals.

In the past three trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical firm zoomed 51 per cent after the company acquired Minipress brands from Pfizer for ₹1,250 crore.

At 10:16 AM, Novartis India quoted 13 per cent higher at ₹2,475.95, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Novartis India buys Minipress brands from Pfizer for ₹1,250 crore

Novartis India acquired the Minipress and Minipres trademarks in India and certain related intellectual property rights from Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc for ₹1,250 crore, expanding its cardiovascular portfolio with an established hypertension brand.

The company’s board approved the transaction on Monday, September 7, 2026, following which Novartis India executed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc.

As per IQVIA MAT July’26 data, Minipress XL recorded revenue of ₹228.6 crore and has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 per cent for the past four years while the category has been growing at a 9 per cent CAGR for the past four years.

Minipress XL (containing prazosin) is primarily indicated in India for treating hypertension (high blood pressure) and managing the urinary symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Novartis India – Outlook

Novartis India is primarily engaged in the business of trading Pharmaceuticals.

According to the company, initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, new regional medical hubs, and public–private partnerships in hospital development are projected to enhance service capacity, especially outside major cities. Digital health and telemedicine expansions, including eSanjeevani, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and a formalized e–pharmacy regulatory framework once in place, are expected to integrate health services, improve telehealth access and make healthcare delivery more efficient nationwide.

The company in its financial year 2025-26 (FY26), released on September 2, 2026, said the forecast period will be marked by new high–impact drug launches anticipated to drive market value. The introduction of novel anti–obesity and diabetes treatments, such as Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, in 2025 and beyond is expected to bolster sales, particularly in metabolic and cardiovascular therapy areas.

These therapies address India’s large and growing diabetic and overweight populations and are projected to achieve substantial uptake. The patent expiry of semaglutide in 2026 will likely lead to multiple Indian companies launching affordable generic or biosimilar versions, expanding patient access while sustaining market growth, the company said.

Healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies are expected to expand further into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand is rising as awareness and access improve. The expansion of pharmacy retail chains and online pharmacies, with hybrid online–offline models, will modernize drug distribution and improve last–mile availability of medicines across India. In the hospital sector, private hospitals and clinics will continue attracting investment and expanding capacity, supported by insurance coverage and rising medical tourism interest in India’s high–quality, cost–effective care offerings, Novartis India said.