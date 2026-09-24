NSE breaks into top 10 BSE market-cap league on debut; beats HUL, Titan

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with a ₹4.62 trillion market capitalisation (market cap) on debut at 10:14 am on Thursday entered the top-10 list of companies on the BSE.

Currently, NSE stands at the 10th position in the overall market cap ranking, the BSE data shows. NSE, the largest stock exchange in terms of turnover in cash and derivative segments, stands ahead of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) (₹4.53 trillion), pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (₹4.48 trillion) and consumer discretionary firm Titan Company (₹4.33 trillion).

NSE operates an integrated capital-market infrastructure platform spanning trading, clearing, settlement, listing, market data and index licensing. Its offerings encompass cash equities, derivatives, debt and mutual fund platforms, alongside international operations through NSE International Exchange at GIFT City. As of Q1FY27, the exchange served 261 million registered investor accounts, 132 million unique investors, 1,328 trading members and 3,005 listed companies.

NSE remains a play on long term growth potential of India’s capital market. Dominant franchise, leadership, and sustained profitability driven by continued focus on technology and product innovation aid fundamental resilience. The company commands a valuation of 42.9x FY26 EPS at the upper end of the price band, analysts at ICICI Securities said in an IPO note.

Transaction charges formed 78.6 per cent of FY26 operating revenue, including 60.2 per cent from options, exposing earnings to regulatory changes, competition, pricing pressure and weaker market activity. Technology disruptions and adverse outcomes in litigation proceedings could impair confidence, thus acting as financial and reputational risks are key risks & concerns, the brokerage firm said.

ALSO READ | NSE vs BSE: Which exchange should now be the preferred bet for investors? According to analysts at Religare Broking, NSE’s IPO presents a balanced outlook, with financial performance in FY26 impacted by regulatory changes and moderation in trading activity, while operational metrics remained resilient, supported by increasing investor participation, fund mobilisation and market presence. According to analysts at Religare Broking, NSE’s IPO presents a balanced outlook, with financial performance in FY26 impacted by regulatory changes and moderation in trading activity, while operational metrics remained resilient, supported by increasing investor participation, fund mobilisation and market presence.

At a P/E of 42.9x, the valuation reflects the company’s established market position and future growth potential, while leaving limited room for earnings disappointments. Regulatory developments, including SEBI measures on options trading, remain key factors influencing trading volumes and transaction-based income, the brokerage firm said.

While the long-term growth opportunity in India’s capital markets remains favourable, the sustainability of earnings growth will depend on trading activity, regulatory stability and continued market participation. Given the balance between structural growth opportunities and regulatory uncertainties, it added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.