NSE chairman Injeti says self-listing remains 'in the realm of feasibility'

Trading of the shares of National Stock Exchange (NSE) on its own trading platform remains in the ‘realm of feasibility’, Srinivas Injeti, chairman of NSE, said on Friday.

The shares of NSE listed on BSE on Thursday and are also being traded on Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSEI) under the permitted-to-trade category.

Injeti added that self-listing would require the exchange to simultaneously regulate and surveil itself, and given the potential perception of conflict of interest in the case of Indian exchanges, which perform more regulatory functions than their global peers, the concerns have to be managed more carefully.

He said such restrictions had eased over time in other jurisdictions and could evolve in India too, drawing a parallel to how the listing of market infrastructure institutions itself was not permitted before 2012 but was operationalised by 2015.

"Self-listing may not be permitted today. But may be permitted tomorrow," he said, adding that NSE could "live with whatever is permissible under the current regulations" in the interim, much as BSE has by listing on NSE.

The chairman described NSE as "family silver" rather than a stock for quick gains, saying its long-term downside risk appeared limited given its close linkage to India's capital markets and the rising financialisation of household savings.

On the exchange's dependence on derivatives, NSE management said operating revenue made up 90 per cent of total revenue, of which options contributed 60 per cent, futures 9 per cent, cash equities 9 per cent, and data and connectivity 12 per cent. Within options, weekly index options accounted for 46 per cent of revenue, down from roughly 75-80 per cent previously, while monthly index options contributed 6 per cent and single-stock options 8 per cent — segments where NSE said it continues to hold 100 per cent market share.

On commodities, NSE management said crude oil premium turnover had grown from zero to about ₹10,000-12,000 crore a month and could reach ₹20,000-25,000 crore in the next few months, aided by regulatory approvals allowing foreign portfolio investors to participate in bullion contracts, in addition to the existing margin fungibility across asset classes, which is unique to the NSE platform.