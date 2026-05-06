NSE dividend: National Stock Exchange declares ₹35 payout in Q4FY26 results

The board of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has recommended a final dividend of ₹35 per share for fiscal 2025-26, subject to shareholders' approval. This includes a special one-time dividend of ₹10 per equity share.

According to Unlisted Zone, the unlisted shares of NSE India rose around 3 per cent to ₹2,045 on Wednesday, May 6, compared to the previous session's 1985. In the last one month, NSE's unlisted shares have surged over 9 per cent, and 24 per cent in one year.

Additionally, NSE has reportedly asked its bankers to fast-track the filing of its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), with a deadline set for June 15, according to Business Standard.

Filing the papers before the end of June would enable the exchange to base its submission on the March 2026 quarter financials, which were announced on Tuesday, it added.

Following the no-objection certificate (NOC) from Sebi, the NSE board had approved an initial public offering (IPO) via an offer for sale on February 6, 2026. As part of pre-filing requirements, the exchange has convened an extraordinary general meeting on May 25 to seek shareholder approval for amendments to its articles of association.

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale, with existing investors likely to dilute up to 5 per cent of their holdings, depending on demand. Shareholders such as Temasek, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and ChrysCapital are expected to sell stakes.

NSE India Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), NSE reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,871 crore , up 8.3 per cent year-on-year from ₹2,650 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, PAT increased 19 per cent from ₹2,409 crore in the year-ago period.

The exchange's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,967.59 crore, up 22 per cent from ₹3,771 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The exchange filed revised settlement terms with Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on March 13, involving ₹1,491.21 crore in colocation and dark fibre matters. It also recognised a ₹84 crore provision in Q4, adding to earlier provisions. Previously, in June 2025, NSE had filed settlement applications worth ₹1,387.39 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the exchange’s income from transaction charges surged to ₹4,077 crore from ₹3,037 crore. NSE has also recorded an additional expense of ₹223 crore towards CSR.

Other key revenue streams for the exchange include data connectivity charges and data feed & terminal services, which generated ₹269 crore and ₹128 crore, respectively. While revenue from data connectivity fell 8 per cent year-on-year, income from data feed and terminal services rose 27 per cent from ₹100 crore in the previous year.