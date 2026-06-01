NSE tweaks F&O market timing: Here's what changes from August 3, 2026

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will extend trading in the equity derivatives segment by 10 minutes, with market closing now scheduled at 3:40 pm instead of 3:30 pm, as part of broader changes linked to the rollout of the Closing Auction Session (CAS).

The revised timing will come into effect from August 3, the exchange said in a circular issued on Friday. The extension applies to both index and stock derivatives contracts and is aimed at ensuring smoother coordination between the cash and derivatives segments during the end-of-day trading process. The exchange said the changes are aimed at ensuring a smoother and more consistent end-of-day transition between cash and derivatives markets.

Alignment with closing auction session

According to the exchange, the change is designed to align derivatives market closing with the new closing auction framework in the cash market and improve transition efficiency between the two segments. ACCESS THE REPORT HERE

While the derivatives market closing time will be extended, other trading sessions, including the pre-open session and trade modification window, will remain unchanged. Provisions relating to price bands and pre-trade risk controls, including linkage with the Closing Auction Session, will also be extended to the equity derivatives segment.

How price bands, reference prices will work

The CAS framework will initially apply to securities in the cash segment that have corresponding derivative contracts. The closing price of such securities. NSE said, will be determined through the auction mechanism, while other cash market securities will continue to follow the existing methodology.

Under the revised structure, reference prices and price bands will be computed separately for the equity and equity derivatives segments. The price band for stock futures will be set at ±3 per cent of the reference price, which will be calculated based on the VWAP of trades between 3:00 pm and 3:15 pm. In the absence of trades, alternative mechanisms including last traded price or theoretical pricing will be used, according to the NSE.

Order handling and transition rules

The exchange also said that outstanding orders outside the revised price band will be automatically cancelled, while unexecuted special orders, including stop-loss and disclosed quantity orders, will also be removed with appropriate messaging.

During the transition period from CTS to CAS, order entry will not be allowed, and any orders placed will be rejected. However, limit orders can be modified or cancelled between 3:25 pm and the random closure of the auction session, said NSE.

The CAS mechanism will run independently on both exchanges, with closing prices determined separately. Settlement price computation will be guided by clearing corporation norms.