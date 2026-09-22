Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE IPO: 20 investment bankers earn ₹186 crore in fees, commissions

NSE IPO: 20 investment bankers earn ₹186 crore in fees, commissions

Banker fees accounted for nearly half of NSE's Rs 392.12 crore offer-related expenses, while advertising and marketing emerged as the second-largest cost head

NSE

The country’s largest exchange, set to list later this week, cited total offer-related expenses of Rs 392.12 crore — or 1.74 per cent of the Rs 22,561.5 crore offer for sale | Image: ANI

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 20 investment bankers handling the initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) collectively earned Rs 186.20 crore in fees and commissions, according to the exchange's filings.
 
The country’s largest exchange, set to list later this week, cited total offer-related expenses of Rs 392.12 crore — or 1.74 per cent of the Rs 22,561.5 crore offer for sale. The amount paid to the bankers accounted for 47.49 per cent of this expense, translating into 0.82 per cent of the overall issue size.
 
Advertising and marketing expenses for the offer have been pegged at Rs 49.69 crore, or 12.67 per cent of total estimated expenses, making it the second-largest cost head after banker fees.
 
 
The offer's 20 merchant bankers include Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities, J P Morgan India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, among others.
 
However, though NSE’s IPO is the second-largest in terms of size, the paycheque to the investment bankers is not among the highest. Hyundai Motor India, the largest IPO so far in India, had paid Rs 493 crore to the bankers, while Paytm parent One97 Communications and LG Electronics paid Rs 323 crore and Rs 226 crore, respectively.

Also Read

L to R - Subodh Runwal, CMD, Runwal Enterprises Limited, Subhash Runwal during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Tuesday 22nd Sept 2026 | Image: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Runwal Enterprises eyes stronger balance sheet with ₹500-crore IPO

Adani, Adani Group

Five Adani group companies settle Sebi proceedings for ₹1.51 crore

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus files for IPO, issue to be entirely an OFS

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta

Sebi looks to ease foreign investor access, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Nifty snaps 4-day winning streak, ends at 23,329; Sensex falls 330 points

 
The exchange’s IPO, which closed for subscription on Monday, garnered bids for 5.71 times the shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) drove the bulk of the demand, subscribing 12.68 times their reserved portion. At the upper band, the issue received demand for over Rs 90,000 crore, according to estimates.
 
Since the issue was entirely an offer for sale, NSE itself will not receive any of the offer proceeds. Instead, the selling shareholders are bearing the offer expenses in proportion to their respective share of the shares sold.
 
The exchange raised Rs 6,746 crore from nearly 189 anchor investors, such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Societe Generale, among others.

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Multiple growth triggers ahead for Aurobindo Pharma as outlook stays strongpremium

HDFC Bank share price

HDFC Bank adds ₹93K crore to m-cap as stock gains in 7 out of 8 sessions

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

RBL Bank, Engineers India, Syrma, JSW Infra rally up to 7%; log 52-wk highs

Rare earth minerals

India's first mineral exchange likely to begin operations by FY28: Official

Smartphone market in India, Smartphone financing

Optiemus Infracom zooms 20% on huge volumes as CMF expands partnership

Topics : SEBI National Stock Exchange of India NSE IPOs investment bankers stock market listing Market news

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 7:39 PM IST