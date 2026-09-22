NSE IPO: 20 investment bankers earn ₹186 crore in fees, commissions

The 20 investment bankers handling the initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) collectively earned Rs 186.20 crore in fees and commissions, according to the exchange's filings.

The country’s largest exchange, set to list later this week, cited total offer-related expenses of Rs 392.12 crore — or 1.74 per cent of the Rs 22,561.5 crore offer for sale. The amount paid to the bankers accounted for 47.49 per cent of this expense, translating into 0.82 per cent of the overall issue size.

Advertising and marketing expenses for the offer have been pegged at Rs 49.69 crore, or 12.67 per cent of total estimated expenses, making it the second-largest cost head after banker fees.

The offer's 20 merchant bankers include Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities, J P Morgan India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, among others.

However, though NSE’s IPO is the second-largest in terms of size, the paycheque to the investment bankers is not among the highest. Hyundai Motor India, the largest IPO so far in India, had paid Rs 493 crore to the bankers, while Paytm parent One97 Communications and LG Electronics paid Rs 323 crore and Rs 226 crore, respectively.

The exchange’s IPO, which closed for subscription on Monday, garnered bids for 5.71 times the shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) drove the bulk of the demand, subscribing 12.68 times their reserved portion. At the upper band, the issue received demand for over Rs 90,000 crore, according to estimates.

Since the issue was entirely an offer for sale, NSE itself will not receive any of the offer proceeds. Instead, the selling shareholders are bearing the offer expenses in proportion to their respective share of the shares sold.

The exchange raised Rs 6,746 crore from nearly 189 anchor investors, such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Societe Generale, among others.