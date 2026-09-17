NSE IPO impact: IFCI, New India Assurance, GIC RE shares rally up to 9%

Shares of several shareholders looking to sell a stake in the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) public offer rallied sharply on Thursday as the mega ₹22,569-crore issue kicked off for bidding today.

READ MORE NSE IPO opened for public subscription on September 17 and will remain available for bidding till September 21. The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, who are eyeing a whopping ₹16,500 crore profit on their investments.

The New India Assurance Company (NIACL), one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NSE IPO, is looking to offload 10.50 million shares. The company had acquired the stake at a weighted average cost of ₹0.32 apiece. Compared to the upper end of the NSE IPO's price band of ₹1,785, it is looking to rake in a 557,713 per cent return or a ₹1873.91 crore gain.

Against this backdrop, New India Assurance Company shares hit the day's high of ₹201.15 on the BSE, rising as much as 9.3 per cent over the last closing price of ₹183.95 apiece. As of 2.05 PM, the stock was up 6.55 per cent at ₹196 as against a flattish stock market trend. BSE Sensex was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 74,393.

Meanwhile, IFCI shares gained a whopping 7.8 per cent to hit the day's high of ₹80.95 on the BSE. It was last trading at ₹76.54, up 1.95 per cent.

The company has indirect exposure to the NSE through its investment in Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), which is selling 6.18 million shares in the offer. Its gain on investment is 3,87,943 per cent or ₹1104 crore.

IFCI holds 52.86 per cent equity shareholding in Stock Holding Corporation, making it a subsidiary company. According to NSE's shareholding pattern as on March 31, 2026, Stock Holding Corporation owns a 4.44 per cent stake in the exchange.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC RE) stock, meanwhile, rose as much as 2.59 per cent to ₹346.50 today. It is offloading similar shares as SHCIL, but its return on investment is 33,835 per cent or ₹1101 crore.

However, other sellers like SBI and Bank of Baroda saw marginal cuts in their share prices.

NSE IPO details

ALSO READ: NSE IPO bid details: Offer booked 0.26 times so far on day 1; GMP at 8% NSE IPO price band is set at ₹1,700-1,785 per share. Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, no proceeds will be received by the company. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring a minimum amount of ₹14,280 at the upper price band.

Most brokerages assigned a positive rating to the offer as they believe the company is well poised to capture the long-term growth opportunity in India’s financial markets. Choice Broking, in a note, said that there is no other way to own Indian market infrastructure at this scale, and a first listing rarely comes cheap.

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