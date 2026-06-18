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Home / Markets / News / NSE IPO impact: New India Assurance shares rally 14%; up 25% in 5 days

NSE IPO impact: New India Assurance shares rally 14%; up 25% in 5 days

NSE IPO: New India Assurance will offload up to 10,500,000 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each. The weighted average cost of acquisition of equity shares for the company is ₹0.32.

New India Assurance share price

NSE IPO impact: New India Assurance shares rally 14%; up 25% in 5 days

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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Shares of New India Assurance Company extended their winning streak to fifth straight session on Thursday after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed its DRHP with Sebi for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). The stock opened higher at ₹168 and surged to an intraday high of ₹188.50 on the NSE, gaining nearly 14 per cent.
 
New India Assurance is a state-owned general insurer under the administrative control of the Ministry of Finance. Its shares have rallied more than 25 per cent over the last five trading sessions.
 
According to the DRHP, New India Assurance Company is among other firms that will participate in the offer for sale.
 
 
As per data, the company will offload up to 10,500,000 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each. The weighted average cost of acquisition of equity shares for the company is ₹0.32. Accordingly, the total cost  of acquisition of NSE shares (being offers via OFS) stands at ₹3.36 million.
 
According to NSE's March 2026 quarter shareholding pattern, New India Assurance Company Limited owns 1.42 per cent stake in the stock exchange. 

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Other than New India Assurance Company, the entities who are participating as selling shareholders in NSE IPO are State Bank of India, MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, General Insurance Corporation of India, National Insurance Company Limited, United India Insurance Company Limited, Crown Capital Limited, 2726247 Ontario Inc., Mahagony Limited, The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Indian Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, TA Asia Pacific Acquisitions Limited, Soach Global Strategic Holdings Ltd. and Be-In Eight s.r.l
 
NSE's proposed IPO is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore - a share sale that is poised to become the largest public issue in Indian stock market history. NSE's IPO will be entirely an OFS of 14.89 crore shares with existing shareholders collectively divesting nearly 6 per cent stake.
 
The bourse, which dominates equity and derivatives trading in India, has long been among the country's most valuable unlisted entities.

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Topics : Stock Market Today New India Assurance Company NSE IPO

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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