NSE IPO receives $10 billion in bids after being subscribed 5.7 times
NSE's $2.3 billion IPO was subscribed 5.7 times by the end of the final day of bidding on Monday as investors bet on continued equity market growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
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National Stock Exchange of India's $2.3 billion IPO was subscribed 5.7 times by the end of the final day of bidding on Monday as investors bet on continued equity market growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
The shares will start trading on Thursday, marking the culmination of a decade-long effort by India's biggest stock exchange operator to enter public markets.
The IPO, India's second-biggest, received bids for 502.69 million shares, compared to 88.64 million shares on offer, as of ??5:02 p.m. IST, exchange data ??showed.
This, coupled with anchor investments, takes amount of bids received to 964.76 billion rupees ($10.07 billion) at the upper end ??of IPO price band of 1,700-1,785 rupees apiece.
The final amount may vary as details of bids will be ??updated until 7:00 p.m. IST.
($1 = 95.8150 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:54 PM IST