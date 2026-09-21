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Home / Markets / News / NSE IPO receives $10 billion in bids after being subscribed 5.7 times

NSE IPO receives $10 billion in bids after being subscribed 5.7 times

NSE's $2.3 billion IPO ​was subscribed 5.7 times by ​the end of the final ‌day of bidding on Monday as investors bet on continued equity market growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

Reuters Sept 21
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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National Stock Exchange of India's $2.3 billion IPO ​was subscribed 5.7 times by ​the end of the final ‌day of bidding on Monday as investors bet on continued equity market growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

The shares will start trading on Thursday, marking the culmination of a decade-long effort by India's biggest stock ‌exchange operator to enter public markets.

The IPO, India's second-biggest, received bids for 502.69 million shares, compared to 88.64 million shares on offer, as of ??5:02 ​p.m. IST, exchange data ??showed.

This, coupled with anchor investments, ‌takes amount of bids received to 964.76 billion ​rupees ($10.07 ‌billion) at the upper end ??of IPO ‌price band of 1,700-1,785 rupees apiece.

 

The final amount may vary ‌as details ​of bids ​will be ??updated until 7:00 p.m. IST.

($1 = 95.8150 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NSE IPOs

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:54 PM IST