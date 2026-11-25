NSE share price target: Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd ( Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd ( NSE ) surged nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday, hitting a record high after brokerage firm ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating.

The brokerage has termed NSE a “prime play on the Indian growth and financialisation story” and set a target price of ₹2,650. The target price implies an upside potential of around 20 per cent from the stock’s previous close of ₹2,209.

On Wednesday, NSE shares opened higher at ₹2,226 and extended gains to hit an all-time high of ₹2,318 during the session.

As of 2:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹2,296, up nearly 4 per cent, retaining most of its intraday gains.

ICICI Securities said that India’s capital market is a multi-decade growth story, and NSE could be one of its biggest beneficiaries. It positions NSE at a higher valuation multiple compared with other Indian capital market plays because of its unique combination of market leadership, scale-driven efficiency, innovation, and emerging growth opportunities.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 1,300 pts, Nifty tops 25,700; ITI, MRPL lead SmallCap losses The brokerage highlighted NSE's leading market share positions in India across key asset classes. In FY26, NSE had a market share of 92.99 per cent in the cash market, 99.79 per cent in equity futures, 74.71 per cent in equity options, 99.48 per cent in currency futures, 100 per cent in currency options, and 85.65 per cent in listed and unlisted corporate bonds.

"The advantage of leadership (liquidity begets liquidity), scale (operating leverage, technological capability), infrastructure (technology and employee talent) and new emerging areas (commodities and GIFT City operations) make NSE an umbrella offering for entire capital markets," ICICI Securities said in its report.

While acknowledging that market cycles cannot be ruled out, ICICI Securities sees potential for sustained earnings growth and long-term compounding. It estimates NSE's profit after tax (PAT) to reach ₹164 billion by FY29 and values the exchange at 40 times its estimated FY29 earnings per share (EPS) of ₹66.3 to arrive at the target price of ₹2,650.

The brokerage estimates NSE's cash average daily traded value (ADTV) at ₹1,247 billion in FY27, ₹1,298 billion in FY28 and ₹1,444 billion in FY29. Similarly, the average daily traded value of index options premium is projected to rise to ₹582 billion in FY27, ₹719 billion in FY28 and ₹800 billion in FY29.

NSE made its Dalal Street debut on September 24, 2026, at ₹1,800, up nearly 1 per cent from the IPO issue price of ₹1,785.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.