NSE Q2FY27 results: Consolidated net profit rises 23% YoY to ₹2,578 crore

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,578 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27—up by 23 per cent from Rs 2,098.5 crore recorded a year ago in the corresponding period.

Quarter on quarter, the net profit witnessed pressure with a decline of 17.38 per cent.

The exchange, in its first quarterly results post listing, recorded a year-on-year jump of 10.6 per cent in revenue from operations in Q2FY27 to Rs 4,066.8 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the revenue from operations has declined by nearly 10.8 per cent.

The decline was seen from the revenue from transaction charges—which contributes the lion’s share in the total revenue.

Revenue from transaction charges stood at Rs 3,035 crore in Q2FY27, down by 16 per cent compared to Rs 3,623 crore recorded in the previous quarter. However, a year ago the same stood at Rs 2,789 crore.

Income from listing services nearly doubled to Rs 150 crore in the quarter on a sequential basis, while that from data centre (rack charges) and data connectivity charges also surged.

On the upcoming changes to the closing auction session (CAS) from December 7, the management noted that cash market activity is expected to expand further while a “greater clarity” may emerge in terms of the expiring index options with the market participants having one year to understand the system better if there are any further changes.

“In terms of cash market activity, we look forward to reforms on SLBs (securities lending and borrowing) which are being worked out by the working group of Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India). That could be exciting for market participants and that could expand the cash market. We are also looking at the new amendments to the CAS regime that go live in December. That can help investors trade more,” said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE in an analyst call after the results.

The exchange is also expecting approval from the Reserve Bank of India for corporate bond index which has already received approval from Sebi—which the exchange noted could be an ‘exciting product’ on fixed income, particularly for specialized investment funds.

The exchange’s management added that it had spent nearly Rs 50 crore in the first half of the financial year on expansion of collocation and addition of racks. In case the exchange plans a data centre expansion in the next quarter, similar expenditures may be repeated, they added.

The exchange is also planning changes to Electronic Gold Receipts for wider adoption.

In the first half of the financial year, the exchange’s contribution to the exchequer stood at Rs 41,234 crore, which comprised Securities Transaction Tax (STT)/Commodity Transaction Tax of Rs 34,788 crore, income tax of Rs 2,885 crore, stamp duty of Rs 1,926 crore, GST of Rs 1,171 crore and SEBI fees of Rs 464 crore.

The exchange’s board on Tuesday also approved divestment of up to 40 per cent stake in the newly established National Coal Exchange of India—a wholly-owned subsidiary—in one or more tranches through secondary sale of equity shares of the entity.

Shares of NSE ended 1.3 per cent up at Rs 1803.80 apiece.