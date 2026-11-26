The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce futures contracts on corporate bond indices, the exchange said on Thursday. The nod marks a step forward for India's fixed-income derivatives market.

The RBI approval follows a no-objection certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for launching these contracts.

The exchange said the contracts would offer market participants a transparent, standardised and exchange-traded instrument to manage exposure to movements in corporate bond valuations, including changes arising from interest rates and credit spreads.

According to NSE, the contracts are expected to facilitate portfolio-level hedging and help eligible participants take directional views on the corporate bond market. They are also meant to support efficient portfolio management. The product would complement the growing ecosystem of fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other passive debt investment products, the exchange added.

“Our focus is on building a comprehensive fixed-income ecosystem that is accessible to both institutional and retail participants. The introduction of Corporate Bond Index Futures would be another important step in this direction, helping bridge the gap between the growing underlying bond market and the availability of efficient exchange-traded investment and risk-management instruments,” said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE.

The exchange said that the contract specifications and the start date will be announced separately.