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Home / Markets / News / NSE's big-bang IPO delivers quiet debut, shares list at nearly 1% premium

NSE's big-bang IPO delivers quiet debut, shares list at nearly 1% premium

The ₹22,562-crore IPO received bids for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 5.71 times.

NSE's big-bang IPO delivers quiet debut, shares list at 1% premium

NSE's big-bang IPO delivers quiet debut, shares list at nearly 1% premium

Heena Ojha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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National Stock Exchange shares made a flat debut on the exchanges on Thursday as they listed near the IPO price, in line with the grey market expectations.

NSE shares listed at a 0.84 per cent premium at ₹1,800 on BSE.

Ahead of the debut, the grey market premium (GMP) for NSE shares was at ₹38 apiece, according to data available on websites tracking the unofficial market. GMP suggested NSE share listing at ₹1,823, a premium of just 2.13 per cent against the IPO price of ₹1,785.

The ₹22,562-crore IPO received bids for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 5.71 times. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 12.68 times their reserved portion, while non-institutional investors subscribed 6.55 times. The retail portion received bids for 6.13 crore shares against 4.41 crore shares reserved, translating into a 1.39-times subscription.

 

NSE IPO Details

The NSE IPO opened for subscription on September 17 and closed on September 21. The price band was fixed at ₹1,700-1,785 per share, with the issue entirely comprising an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. No new shares were issued by NSE.

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The NSE IPO was India’s second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,858.75-crore IPO in 2024.

Prior to the IPO, the country’s largest exchange raised ₹6,746 crore from nearly 189 anchor investors. Life Insurance Corporation of India, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Société Générale were among the marquee names, along with several other life insurers and mutual funds. Most brokerage reports recommended subscribing to the issue from a medium- and long-term perspective.

The book-running lead managers for the NSE’s IPO are Kotak Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup, HSBC Securities, JPMorgan India, SBI Capital, Anand Rathi Advisors, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, DAM Capital, Equirus Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, IIFL Capital, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Wealth, Pantomath Capital and 360 ONE WAM

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 10:00 AM IST