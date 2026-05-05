NSE's Q4 FY26 results: Consolidated PAT rises 8% to ₹2,871 crore
NSE reports 8.3% rise in Q4FY26 consolidated profit to Rs 2,871 crore and sets aside Rs 84 crore provision for pending settlement applications with Sebi
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹2,871 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2026, a jump of 8.3 per cent year-on-year. The exchange’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,967.59 crore, surging from ₹3,771.41 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The board of the exchange has also recommended a dividend of ₹35 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval. NSE’s contribution to the exchequer in FY26 was ₹59,186 crore.
The exchange filed revised settlement terms with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on March 13 for a cumulative amount of ₹1,491.21 crore in matters related to colocation and dark fibre. In Q4, NSE also recognised a provision of ₹84 crore towards the settlement applications. The exchange had made provisions earlier as well for the same. In June 2025, NSE had filed two separate settlement applications for a cumulative amount of ₹1,387.39 crore.
“The settlement applications are pending for final disposal with Sebi,” the exchange noted.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the exchange has sustained its market share, with a 73 per cent share in equity options and 93 per cent in the cash market, as per the investor presentation.
On a sequential basis, the exchange’s income from transaction charges surged to ₹4,077 crore from ₹3,037 crore. However, the same from listing services declined. NSE has also recorded an additional expense of ₹223 crore towards CSR.
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Topics : SEBI Q4 Results NSE colocation case stock exchange
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 8:50 PM IST