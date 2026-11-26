National Stock Exchange (NSE) share price movement

National Stock Exchange of India’s (NSE) share price extended its upward movement, hitting a new high of ₹2,400, surging 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the exchange and data platform company surged 9 per cent as India’s capital market is in a multi-decade growth story, and NSE could be one of its biggest beneficiaries, according to analysts.

The stock price of NSE bounced back 46 per cent from a low of ₹1,640.05 touched on October 23, 2026. Currently, NSE quotes 34 per cent higher compared to its issue price of ₹1,785. The company made its stock market debut on September 24, 2026.

At 10:14 AM on Thursday, NSE quoted 2.2 per cent higher at ₹2,368.30 on the BSE, compared to a 0.09 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. Around 4.85 million equity shares changed hands at the counter.

NSE’s market capitalisation nears ₹6 trillion

A sharp rally in the stock price has seen the market captialisation (market cap) of NSE inch towards ₹6 trillion. NSE’s market cap hit ₹5.94 trillion in Thursday’s intraday deals, and stood at the ninth position in the overall market cap ranking of the BSE listed companies.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE On Wednesday, NSE surpassed the infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) (₹5.69 trillion) in market cap ranking. The non-banking finance company, Bajaj Finance with ₹7.05 trillion stands ahead of NSE.

What drove NSE's stock price from October low?

NSE has been India’s largest stock exchange in terms of turnover across cash equities, derivatives, and currency. According to the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), among leading listed stock exchanges globally, NSE is the largest multi-asset class exchange in terms of number of trades in cash equities and contracts traded in equity derivatives in FY26. It had a global market share of 11.4 per cent and 51.2 per cent in number of trades in cash equities and equity derivatives, respectively in FY26 (as per Company Red Herring Prospectus or RHP).

NSE has a strong market position, a platform-centric business model, and tailwinds of Indian markets, resulting in high operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin and return on equity (RoE).

ALSO READ | BSE up 50% in 2026; can it hit ₹5,000 in 2027? Here's what brokerages say India is currently the fastest growing G20 economy, set to become the world’s third largest by FY32 (company RHP). Against this growth background, India has a significant opportunity to expand its capital markets.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, India's rapid economic expansion, rising per capita incomes, and accelerating financialisation of savings are converging to create a generational opportunity for capital market infrastructure. NSE is well positioned to benefit from India’s structural growth tailwinds, which drive strong network effects for the exchange.

The brokerage firm initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹2,650. Analysts said they position NSE at a higher valuation multiple compared with other Indian capital market plays because of its unique combination of market leadership, scale-driven efficiency, innovation, and emerging growth opportunities. The advantage of leadership (liquidity begets liquidity), scale (operating leverage, technological capability), infrastructure (technology and employee talent) and new emerging areas (commodities and Gift City operations) makes NSE an umbrella offering for entire capital markets, analysts said.

Meanwhile, JM Financial, in a note dated November 19, said NSE remains a highly probable candidate to enter the MSCI India Standard Index, scheduled to be announced in February 2027. Meanwhile, the changes will take effect in March 2027.

Further, NSE's operating revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) was 6 per cent between FY24-26, as its equity future & option (F&O) business was adversely impacted by regulatory changes and higher taxes. Analysts at Jefferies think these are now largely in the base. Hence, expect growth to improve to 15 per cent over FY27-29e driven by equity options market share stabilizing at 65 per cent, cash equity turnover growing at 16 per cent led by initial public offering (IPOs), promoter/PE sell-downs, and tech infra revenues growing at 23 per cent CAGR, Jefferies said with a ‘Buy’ rating on the NSE and upside scenario target price of ₹2,300 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.