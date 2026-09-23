Wednesday, September 23, 2026 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE shares to also trade on Metropolitan Stock Exchange after listing

NSE shares to also trade on Metropolitan Stock Exchange after listing

MSE will admit NSE shares under the 'permitted to trade' category from September 24, a move industry experts say could help bring additional volumes to the exchange

NSE, National Stock Exchange

According to portals tracking the grey market price for NSE, the share is expected to list at around a 4 per cent premium | Image: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The shares of National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also trade on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) from Thursday, according to an exchange circular.
 
While NSE has chosen BSE, its main rival, as its designated stock exchange, other bourses are free to allow trading in its shares.
 
According to a circular by MSE, the shares of NSE will be admitted for trading under the ‘permitted to trade’ category from September 24 onwards.
 
“The company admitted for dealing under ‘Permitted to trade’ does not execute the listing agreement with the Exchange and therefore does not provide the full disclosures,” the circular noted.

Also Read

NSE IPO GMP

NSE IPO listing in focus: Can 2026's biggest issue deliver big gains?

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange, NSE subscription, QIB, institutional investors, retail investors, NSE shares, IPO, offer for sale, grey market premium

NSE IPO subscribed 5.71x on final day of bidding, QIBs drive bulk of demand

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

NSE IPO receives $10 billion in bids after being subscribed 5.7 times

NSE IPO subscribed 1.47 times on final day so far, retail lags, NIIs lead

NSE IPO subscribed 5.60 times so far on final day; retail lags, NIIs lead

NSE

Screaming buys: Large-cap companies trading closer to their 52-week lowspremium

 
Earlier, on queries to NSE on reports of whether the exchange would seek regulatory permission to be allowed to trade on its own exchange, the management had noted that it had not sought any such permission from the regulator.
 
 
Industry experts noted that the trading of NSE shares on MSE could help bring in some volumes on the exchange.
 
According to portals tracking the grey market price for NSE, the share is expected to list at around a 4 per cent premium.
 

More From This Section

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 299 pts, Nifty ends at 23,447; metal pack rises 2%, IT sheds 1%

ipo, jio, telecom

Recently listed Manipal Payment zooms 20%; Asset Reconstruction soars 10%

FMCG stocks: HUL, Dabur India trade near March 2020 lows; Bata India down 40% from Covid nadir, shows ACE Equity data.

HUL, Dabur India trade near Covid lows: Reasons, strategy decoded

ONGC lags Oil India as mid-cap rally drives stock divergence: Kotak

ONGC lags Oil India as mid-cap rally drives stock divergence: Kotak

Pearl Global Limited's Chennai facility

Pearl Global Industries soars 15% in 2 days, hits new high; here's why

Topics : NSE National Stock Exchange Metropolitan Stock Exchange shares

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:01 PM IST