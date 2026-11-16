NSE stock market-cap crosses ₹5 trillion; scrip up 16% from IPO price

NSE's stock price movement

Share price of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) hit a new high of ₹2,074, rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. In the process, the NSE's market-capitalisation hit the ₹5 trillion-mark for the frist-time ever.

The stock price of the exchange and data platform company surpassed Friday’s high of ₹2,007.60. In the past two weeks, the NSE’s market price surged 17 per cent, while it bounced back 26 per cent from its post-listing low of ₹1,640.05 touched on October 23, 2026. Currently, NSE quotes 16 per cent higher compared to the issue price of ₹1,785. The company made its stock market debut on September 24, 2026.

At 10:44 AM on Monday, NSE traded 3.8 per cent higher at ₹2,066 on the BSE, compared to a 0.45 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volume with 3.56 million shares changing hands on the BSE, against an average of 4.1 million shares traded in the past two weeks, data shows.

NSE’s surpasses LIC in market-cap ranking

With a ₹5.11 trillion market-cap currently, NSE stood at the 10th position in the overall market-cap ranking among the BSE listed companies. NSE surpassed LIC, which has a market cap of ₹5.05 trillion, BSE data shows.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates NSE is a market leader in cash equities, index future & option (F&O), stock F&O, and clearing & settlement. NSE is well-diversified with weekly options accounting for only 45 per cent of its revenues.

What’s driving NSE’s stock price?

NSE’s July to September quarter (Q2FY27) operating revenue grew 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with non-transaction revenue growing faster (16 per cent YoY), led by listing, data feed, and clearing services. This brings NSE's diversified revenue streams to the fore.

Analysts at Jefferies think regulatory impacts are largely in the base and expect operating revenue growth to improve to 15.6 per cent over FY27-29e driven by equity options market share stabilizing at 65 per cent, cash equity turnover growing at 16 per cent led by initial public offering (IPOs), promoter/PE sell-downs, and tech infra revenues growing at a 23 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The brokerage firm expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin to expand by 200bps to 79 per cent by FY29e due to benefits from investments made in employees and technology over the last 3 years, revenue growth improving over FY27-29e, and scale-up of new businesses. Analysts at Jefferies have a ‘Buy’ rating on NSE with a price target of ₹2,125, based on 35x December-28e EPS, a 15 per cent premium to BSE due to better diversification, margins and dividend yield.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) initiated coverage on the NSE with a ‘Buy’ rating and target price of ₹2,300 per share.

NSE is India's largest exchange by turnover in the cash market (average daily turnover or ADTO of ₹1.1 trillion) and in equity derivatives (futures ADTO of ₹1.6 trillion and options premium ADTO of ₹57,700 crore in FY26). Its active client base of 46 million in September 2026 represents only 3 per cent of India's population. The number of investors aged <30 years rose from 22.6 per cent of NSE's individual investor base in FY19 to 38.4 per cent in FY26. As this cohort matures over the years, trading activities and ticket sizes of trades will only increase, the brokerage firm said.

Further, India's market cap-to-GDP ratio stands at 131 per cent (FY25) vs. the US at 216 per cent and Japan at 157 per cent (CY24). Matching the US ratio would imply 1.65x the current listed market cap. Demat accounts reached 24.1 crore by September 2026, which is 17 per cent of the population, reflecting structural headroom for growth. India’s 3 per cent active-participation rate is low even against other emerging markets, so as financial literacy, digital onboarding and distribution improve, participation could rise structurally over the years, MOFSL said.

Analysts expect revenue to rise from ₹16,600 crore in FY26 to ₹23,400 crore in FY29E (12 per cent CAGR) and EBITDA to clock a 13 per cent CAGR over FY26-29E, with margin expanding to 77 per cent by FY29E. Profit after tax should reach ₹15,000 crore reflecting a FY26-29E CAGR of 13 per cent, and return on equity (RoE) should recover from 30 per cent in FY26 to 43 per cent by FY29E. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.