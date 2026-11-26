India’s young population is interested in market-linked assets. Increasing penetration into households will buttress growth. A link-up with GIFT City is another opportunity. The NSE has opportunities to grow non-transactional income in a sustained fashion. It processes peak volumes of 21.9 billion order messages and over 201 million trades a day, and has the capacity to handle 5 million messages per second. It is investing in scaling up technology, capacity, colocation and connectivity. It has an asset-light business model, with an impregnable moat given high entry barriers. Regulatory changes by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are one key risk, and another is a possible loss of market share.

Between FY21 and FY26, NSE’s revenue and profit after tax (PAT) both grew at over 23 per cent per annum. In FY27, regulatory changes and higher transaction taxes have led to growth moderation. But revenue is still likely to grow at mid-teens rates, and growth rates could rise through FY28-FY29. EBITDA should also grow at mid-to-high-teens rates and, as there is no interest outgo, PAT should grow at similar rates. Growing penetration in commodity derivatives, new instruments such as EGRs (electronic gold receipts), mutual fund (MF) platform infrastructure and the GIFT City link-up offer opportunities.

Globally, NSE was the world’s largest multi-asset exchange in terms of volumes in cash equity and equity derivatives in FY26. In FY26, it had a global market share of 11.4 per cent and 51.2 per cent of trade volume in cash equities and equity derivatives, respectively. NSE holds a 93 per cent share in India’s cash market, over 99 per cent in equity futures (based on notional turnover), 75 per cent in equity options (based on premium turnover), over 99 per cent in currency futures (based on notional turnover), 100 per cent in currency options, and 86 per cent in listed and unlisted corporate bonds.

Given structural tailwinds, India’s financial exchanges should be a long-term growth story, and NSE is the market leader. India's market capitalisation-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio is about 138 per cent. A young workforce open to market-linked investments, a growing middle class and a policy that encourages start-ups are all positive trends. Since March 2020, the Unique Registered Investors base has grown from 31 million to 137 million by September 2026. India’s listed market capitalisation recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.13 per cent during the same period. Demat accounts number 240 million, representing 17 per cent of the population, and only around 3 per cent regularly trade. Corporate bonds outstanding are only 17.1 per cent of GDP (China is at 38.4 per cent). There is room for sustained growth.

NSE’s business portfolio includes cash equity, equity derivatives, exchange-traded currency derivatives, commodity derivatives and debt instruments, among others. It has introduced new instruments such as 10-gram gold futures, Brent crude futures, electricity futures, electronic gold receipts (EGRs) and natural gas futures. NSE has a collaboration with S&P Global Energy to launch derivatives on Platts benchmarks, starting with Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) Futures. GIFT Nifty and NSEIXGA at GIFT City add the potential for dollar-denominated growth. On Thursday, it received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) nod for the introduction of Corporate Bond Index Futures.

There are opportunities centred on indices and analytics driving demand for passive products, and the development of international financial centres. Investments in the technology platform have enabled trading members, listed entities and asset management companies to streamline operations, and vendors to provide innovative solutions. Non-transactional revenue contributed 17 per cent of FY26 revenue from operations, which is also lower than that of global peers. Colocation, listing fees, data feeds and terminals are non-transactional growth areas.

Sebi has tried to discourage speculation, which has led to some moderation in growth. More regulatory changes could lead to further moderation. This is a risk. Also, as a clearing corporation, the NSE is exposed to financial, operational, counterparty and systemic risks. NSE is also a prime target for cyberattacks, which may disrupt its operations. It has invested in cybersecurity and strong internal oversight and due diligence systems, but these are genuine risks for any premier exchange. Assuming it continues to navigate such pitfalls, the consensus among analysts is overwhelmingly bullish. Target valuations differ.