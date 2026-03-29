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Home / Markets / News / NSE to introduce dated brent crude oil futures contract from April 13

NSE to introduce dated brent crude oil futures contract from April 13

The contract, based on the S&P Global Energy (Platts) Dated Brent assessment, will be traded under the symbol "BRCRUDEOIL"

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

The exchange said the contracts will follow quality specifications as prescribed by S&P Global Energy (Platts).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures from April 13, expanding its commodity derivatives offerings linked to global oil benchmarks.

The contract, based on the S&P Global Energy (Platts) Dated Brent assessment, will be traded under the symbol "BRCRUDEOIL".

"The exchange is pleased to inform its members that, having received approval from Sebi, Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) Futures contracts would be available for trading in the NSE commodity derivatives segment with effect from April 13, 2026," the bourse said in its circular.

The introduction of the contract aims to provide market participants with a hedging tool aligned with international crude benchmarks.

 

The futures contracts will be listed on a monthly basis, with trading scheduled from Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 11:30 pm/11:55 pm, depending on US daylight saving time.

The contracts will be cash-settled, with the final settlement price determined based on the monthly simple average of Platts Dated Brent assessments, converted into rupees using the RBI's USD-INR reference rate.

The exchange said the contracts will follow quality specifications as prescribed by S&P Global Energy (Platts).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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