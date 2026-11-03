NSEIX extends trading to 23.5 hours, offers near round-the-clock access

NSE International Exchange (NSEIX), the GIFT City bourse where GIFT Nifty contracts trade, has extended its overall market operations to 23 hours and 30 minutes, effective November 2.

So far, the exchange operated for about 22 hours.

It called the move a new global benchmark for continuous trading of nearly 24x5 hours.

The overall market now opens at 3.15 am IST and closes at 2.45 am the next day. The window is meant to let participants access Asian, European and US trading hours, respond to international developments and manage exposure across time zones, the exchange said.

Maintenance will be completed within three minutes between sessions and in under 15 minutes at the end of the day.