NSEIX extends trading to 23.5 hours, offers near round-the-clock access
GIFT City's NSE International Exchange extends trading operations to 23.5 hours, enabling access across Asian, European and US markets as Gift Nifty turnover rises in October
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
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NSE International Exchange (NSEIX), the GIFT City bourse where GIFT Nifty contracts trade, has extended its overall market operations to 23 hours and 30 minutes, effective November 2.
So far, the exchange operated for about 22 hours.
It called the move a new global benchmark for continuous trading of nearly 24x5 hours.
The overall market now opens at 3.15 am IST and closes at 2.45 am the next day. The window is meant to let participants access Asian, European and US trading hours, respond to international developments and manage exposure across time zones, the exchange said.
Maintenance will be completed within three minutes between sessions and in under 15 minutes at the end of the day.
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V Balasubramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer, NSEIX, called the extension “an important milestone” in creating a globally accessible marketplace from GIFT City.
This comes as volumes on the exchange continue to surge. In October, the GIFT Nifty index contracts saw total turnover of $120.45 billion in notional terms — up from $110.93 billion witnessed in September.
GIFT Nifty contracts were migrated to NSEIX from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on July 3 2023.
Globally, several exchanges operate beyond the usual eight hours—such as the Chicago Board of Trade and Eurex which trade for 23.5 hours and 23 hours, respectively.
Major Exchanges traded round the clock
|Local Time ( IST)
|Open
|Close
|Duration
|NGC-NSE IFSC
|3:15
|2:45
|23 hrs 30 min
|CBT-Chicago Board of Trade
|4:30
|3:30
|23 hrs 00 min
|EUX-Eurex
|5:40
|2:30
|20 hrs 50 min
|ICF-ICE Futures Europe - Financials
|6:30
|2:30
|20 hrs 00 min
|HKG-Hong Kong Futures Exchange
|6:45
|0:30
|17 hrs 45 min
|OSE-Osaka Exchange
|5:15
|2:30
|21 hrs 15 min
|KFE-Korea Exchange
|5:15
|2:30
|21 hrs 15 min
|FTX-Taiwan Futures Exchange
|6:15
|2:30
|20 hrs 15 min
Source Bloomberg/Exchange
Compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau
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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 7:13 PM IST