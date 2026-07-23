NTPC Green Energy share price jumps 9% after Q1FY27 profit rises 38%

Shares of NTPC Green Energy, the umbrella company for NTPC’s green business initiatives, gained on Thursday after the company reported its financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

The stock climbed as much as 9.09 per cent to ₹99.60 during intra-day trade on the NSE. At 1:03 PM, NTPC Green Energy shares were trading at ₹97.54 apiece, up 6.83 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 23,851, down 144 points, or 0.60 per cent.

The company’s market capitalisation on the NSE stood at ₹82,139.86 crore.

The upward movement in the stock came after NTPC Green Energy reported a 38.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit for the June quarter, supported by strong revenue growth.

NTPC Green Energy's revenue from operations during the Q1FY27 rose 62.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,106.9 crore, against ₹680.2 crore reported in the Q1FY26.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 63.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹988.7 crore, while the Ebitda margin remained largely stable at 89.3 per cent, compared with 88.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

Board approves renewable energy SPV

NTPC Green Energy informed the exchanges that its board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary/special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the development of renewable energy projects.

The company said the SPV will subsequently facilitate dilution of stake for captive/group captive structures for commercial and industrial (C&I) sector customers, subject to necessary approvals, if any.

Investment approved in AP NGEL Harit Amrit

The board has also granted in-principle approval for an investment of up to ₹28.77 lakh in AP NGEL Harit Amrit Limited (APNHAL), a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC Green Energy and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited.

The investment will be made through subscription to 287,755 equity shares, following which NTPC Green Energy’s holding in APNHAL will increase from 50 per cent to 51 per cent.

Upon completion of the acquisition, APNHAL will become a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, the company said.