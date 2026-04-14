Number of registered portfolio managers surpasses 500, doubling in a decade

The numbers continued to rise during the pandemic and in 2025-26, the figure touched 506, the highest since at least 2012-13, according to available data. The industry manages ₹42 trillion worth of assets as of the latest January data. Around ₹3 trillion of this is advisory money with no direct control on fund management actions and ₹30 trillion comes from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and similar retirement bodies which is largely invested in passive funds. The non-EPFO/provident fund (PF) assets which form the industry’s core assets are ₹8.5 trillion. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, while speaking at an event in February, said PMS regulations are set for an overhaul. This could be taken up around June 2026, he added.

This comes after tweaks in October 2025 that made it easier for the industry to transfer businesses within or outside their group. The majority of portfolio managers have less than ₹500 crore in assets, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI). Only 4 per cent of the 350 entities had assets of over ₹10,000 crore. “People are now aggressively looking for mid-sized acquisitions...,” said Daniel GM, founder-director at industry-tracker PMS Bazaar. There are a very large number of portfolio managers with assets of a few hundred crores, he said, and larger asset managers are looking to consolidate their position through the inorganic route. The Specialised Investment Fund also allows for higher-risk strategies, including the use of derivatives at a lower ticket-size (₹10 lakh) compared to PMS (₹50 lakh).

At higher levels, the alternative investment fund has a minimum investment size of ₹1 crore. This can make it difficult for smaller players with limited offerings to remain a part of the asset management space. This is because those with higher amounts to invest may choose other options in the future, according to Daniel GM.

“AIF will completely take over PMS in the long term,” he said.

Consolidation is challenging for the industry because much of the value added by an entity comes from the team running the business, said a PMS fund manager.

Only if the team is willing to move and work with a new set of owners does it make sense to enter into an acquisition.

The loss of key persons such as the fund manager who started the business can affect effectiveness of the transition, said the person. “It is a founder-driven business,” he said.