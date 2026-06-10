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Home / Markets / News / Nuvama gets nod for MF biz, eyes SIF foray; CMR Green shares up 29%

Nuvama gets nod for MF biz, eyes SIF foray; CMR Green shares up 29%

Nuvama gets Sebi approval to enter the mutual fund business, while CMR Green Technologies surges 29% on debut after a heavily subscribed IPO

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:43 PM IST

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Nuvama Wealth Management has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to enter the mutual fund business through its subsidiary, Nuvama Asset Management Company (AMC). The AMC plans to initially seek regulatory approval under the Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) framework. 
CMR Green shares up 29% on market debut 
Shares of CMR Green Technologies surged 29 per cent on their market debut on Wednesday, reflecting strong investor demand following the firm’s heavily subscribed initial public offering of ₹275 before settling at ₹248, a gain of 29 per cent, over its issue price of ₹192. This comes after the IPO was booked 127x.
 

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Topics : SEBI Markets News initial public offerings

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:43 PM IST

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