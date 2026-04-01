Nvidia closes in on India's market capitalisation amid relentless AI boom

A year ago, the AI chipmaker’s valuation was less than half of India’s total mcap. Since then, a sharp rally, driven by record-breaking earnings and unprecedented demand for its chips, has propelled Nvidia’s value to levels comparable with the combined mcap of more than 4,000 listed Indian companies.

As of March 31, Nvidia was valued at $4.24 trillion — just 3 per cent shy of India’s total mcap of $4.37 trillion.

Notably, Nvidia has remained relatively unscathed by the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The company had touched a peak mcap of $4.75 trillion on February 25, and is currently down about 10 per cent from that level.

In contrast, India’s mcap has declined by nearly 20 per cent from its peak, with an erosion exceeding $1 trillion amid a record selloff by overseas funds in March.