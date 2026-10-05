Nykaa Q2 update: JM sees 'excellent trends' in BPC & Fashion; stock up 5%

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa , surged more than 5 per cent in trade on Monday after the company announced its pre-quarter business update for Q2FY27, indicating continued growth momentum in top line, with consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) expected to grow around 30 per cent.

The stock opened 3 per cent higher at ₹335 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹343.15.

As of 11:45 AM, the stock was trading firmly in the green near the day's high at ₹339.15. More than 9.5 million shares of the beauty, personal care and fashion retailer had changed hands on the NSE.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.21 per cent at 22,465.

According to an exchange filing, Nykaa's business strengthened across both verticals, supported by the increasing scale of the Fashion vertical and steady growth in the Beauty vertical. With this, the Consolidated Net Revenue growth is expected to be in late 20s in the September quarter.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Nykaa said that the Beauty vertical maintained its healthy performance in Q2 with net sales value (NSV) and Net Revenue growth expected to be in late 30s.

The retail network expanded with 14 net new store additions during the quarter, taking the total store count to 338 as of September 30th, 2026. Like-for-like store sales growth was in the early 20s, the highest in the last six quarters.

The Fashion vertical's Q2 NSV and Net Revenue are expected to be in late 40s and early 40, respectively, the company said in a filing

Following Nykaa’s business update, JM Financial has maintained a positive outlook, saying “excellent trends in Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) and Fashion” continue.

“The strong quarter was supported by robust customer acquisition as well as repeat orders, sustained traction in House of Nykaa brands and LFL store sales growth of early-20s,” the brokerage said.

Fashion continued its solid performance, significantly ahead of estimates, on the back of new customer additions, assortment expansion and continued traction in the Nike partnership.

“With both businesses continuing to scale well, we expect operating leverage to remain favourable, supporting another quarter of healthy earnings delivery,” JM Financial said.

The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and raised its target price to ₹405 from ₹395. The revised target implies an upside of 24.6 per cent from the current market price of ₹325. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.