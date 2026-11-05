Nykaa's Q2 fails to impress Street despite 200% rise in PAT; stock falls 2%

Nykaa share price target: Shares of fashion and beauty-focused e-commerce firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, hit a 52-week high of ₹363.40 at the opening on Thursday, but soon pared gains to trade in the red. The stock slipped to an intraday low of ₹343, down nearly 2.5 per cent.

As of 12:45 PM, Nykaa shares were underperforming the markets, trading 2.12 per cent lower at ₹347.60, even as trading volumes surged to nearly twice the previous session's total.

According to NSE data, around 21 million shares of the Falguni Nayar-led company had changed hands, compared with 82,231 shares in the previous session.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index advanced 478 points, or 2 per cent, to trade at 24,438.

Nykaa Q2 results

According to an exchange filing, Nykaa reported an over 200 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to about ₹101 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. The firm had posted net profit of around ₹33 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations of Nykaa grew by about 28 per cent to ₹3,006 crore during the reported quarter from ₹2,345.98 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nykaa said that its Beauty vertical gross merchandise value (GMV) stood at ₹4,454 crore in the quarter under review.

On a consolidated basis, the GMV in the September quarter grew by 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,151 crore, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Fashion margins key to earnings growth: MOFSL Ebitda for the quarter grew by 65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹263 crore, while margins improved to 8.7 per cent from 6.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Following the results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that healthy pre-festive demand sets up Q3 for both the Fashion and Beauty segments. It said that beauty remains the core growth driver, with premiumisation supporting growth and margins, while improving fashion margins remain key to earnings growth.

"We believe Nykaa should continue to deliver healthy growth in Beauty, supported by premiumization, customer additions, and festive demand, while Fashion is showing improving growth and sustained break-even," the brokerage said as it kept estimates unchanged.

Nykaa share price target

MOFSL, however, said valuations remain a key deterrent and that it is awaiting a better risk-reward profile before turning constructive. It reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹370.