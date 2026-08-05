Nykaa falls 3% despite 226% Q1 profit growth: Should you buy or skip?

Nykaa share price: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of beauty platform : FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of beauty platform Nykaa , witnessed a near 3 per cent decline in its shares in early morning deals on Wednesday, August 5, following the June quarter (Q1) earnings announcement despite strong growth in profit and stable margins, as analysts flagged steep valuations leaving limited upside scope.

Nykaa shares reversed trend after hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹348.30 in opening deals and declined as much as 2.8 per cent to the day's low of ₹335 on the BSE. Nykaa's stock has risen 26 per cent year to date and 58 per cent in a year amid strong earnings growth.

Analysts on Nykaa stock

However, the rise has made its valuations less palatable, with domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) suggesting that it awaits a better risk-reward profile to turn constructive on the stock. It has a 'Neutral' rating on the counter with a target price of ₹370, signalling an upside of 8 per cent over the last close.

Also Read | Airtel shares gain 3%; strong Q1 keeps growth outlook intact MOFSL analysts said that premiumisation is picking up and fashion margins should drive the next leg of earnings. "On a relatively benign base, we expect Fashion to grow at ~40 per cent CAGR over FY26-30," it said, adding that the company is on track to deliver ~5x consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by FY30E, led by Fashion’s Ebitda margin, which is likely to improve to 10.1 per cent from ~0 per cent currently.

Meanwhile, for its beauty business, MOFSL said it finds "Beauty and Personal Care as difficult to displace".

Meanwhile, Nomura, with its target price of ₹411 (20 per cent upside) and Buy rating, said that Nykaa would sustain strong growth momentum with margin expansion, driven by: 1) premiumization, 2) increasing brand partnerships and scale-up of own brands, and 3) focus on physical expansion in Tier 2/3 cities.

It said that the stock trades at ~3.9x FY28F EV/sales, which it believes is attractive given a strong 48 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY26-28F and potential to sustain 20 per cent-plus growth post FY28F.

Nykaa Q1 results

Nykaa, on Tuesday, posted a whopping 226 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its net profit to ₹80 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. Its revenue from operations increased by 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,782 crore during the said period. READ MORE

At the same time, operating performance was also robust. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 68 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹236 crore. Margins improved by 200 bps to 8.5 per cent from 6.5 per cent a year ago.

Nykaa’s Beauty vertical GMV for Q1 FY2027 stood at ₹4,105 crore. The company has expanded its beauty retail footprint to 324 stores across 105 cities, with total retail space increasing 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ~3.3 lakh sq. ft. Its fashion business delivered a standout quarter, with GMV increasing 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,471 crore.