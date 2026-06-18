Nykaa unveils 'FY30 vision'; stock jumps 7%, hits 4-yr high on huge volume

FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price movement

Share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, hit an over four-year high at ₹301.30, rallying 7 per cent on BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock surged 11 per cent. It soared 37 per cent from its calendar year (2026) low of ₹218.75 touched in the month of March.

0.12 per cent at 77,064. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 21.64 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. At 11:48 AM, Nykaa stock quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹300.70 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down0.12 per cent at 77,064. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 21.64 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At present levels, Nykaa is trading at its highest point since April 2022. It hit a record high of ₹429.01 on November 26, 2021.

Nykaa targets $5 billion+ GMV beauty and lifestyle business by FY30

Nykaa, India's leading omnichannel beauty and Lifestyle Company, today, June 18, 2026 unveiled its FY30 vision at its Annual Investor Day 2026, outlining its ambition to become a $5 billion+ beauty and lifestyle business and accelerating its role in shaping India's next decade of consumption growth.

Looking ahead to FY30, Nykaa sees a significant runway for growth and aims to deliver 2-3X revenue growth, translating into 4-5X EBITDA growth [low to mid-teens EBITDA margin]. Importantly, this growth is expected to be driven by disciplined execution, operating leverage and capital-efficient investments, enabling sustained margin expansion and a ROCE of over 40 per cent, while continuing to create long-term value for shareholders, the company said in a press release.

Exiting FY26 at ~₹15,000 crore gross merchandise value (GMV), the beauty and personal care (BPC) business has doubled both GMV and revenue over the last three years while maintaining profitability. Today, Nykaa Beauty serves 45 million consumers through its digital platforms and a network of 313 stores across 99 cities, while continuing to be the partner of choice for global beauty brands looking to enter and scale in India, the company said.

READ | SBI, BoB, Union Bank: How to trade PSU bank stocks after 15% rally in June? Going forward, Nykaa will embed AI across every layer of the business - from discovery and personalization to merchandising and operations. By combining deep consumer insights with AI-native capabilities, the company is creating a technology foundation that will power growth, efficiency and customer experience across its ecosystem, it added.

JM Financial on Nykaa

For the fourth quarter (January to March 2026) of financial year 2025-2026, Nykaa saw continued growth momentum in both GMV, which grew at 28 per cent year-on-year and net revenue, which grew also at a similar pace of 28 per cent year-on-year.

Nykaa reported a net profit that more than quadrupled to ₹79 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, compared to ₹19 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 28.4 per cent to ₹2,648 crore from ₹2,062 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Analysts expect Nykaa to sustain strong revenue growth with continued margin expansion. JM Financial Institutional Securities maintained its FY27 and FY28 BPC revenue growth estimates at 28 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, and raised Fashion revenue growth estimates to 25 per cent and 22 per cent, 1-3 per cent higher than previous estimates. Rising share of premium brands and AI-driven efficiencies are expected to continue driving margin improvement.

“While we don’t make major changes to revenue estimates, considering the beat on margins, we raise our EBITDA estimates by 3–4 per cent over FY27–28E, leading to 30–40bps increase in EBITDA margin estimates,” the brokerage said in the Q4 result update.

The improvement is mainly due to lower marketing spends and strong operating leverage. The brokerage firm expects Nykaa to sustain growth momentum with higher BPC profits getting unburdened of the losses in eB2B gradually and Fashion also starting to contribute to profitability in FY27 itself. Due to these changes, profit after tax estimates increase by 2–4 per cent over FY27–28. Analysts reiterate BUY rating on stock with price target of ₹335 per share as they believe Nykaa remains a high earnings-growth compounding story. =================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.