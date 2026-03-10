Oberoi Realty growth story intact, says Antique; reaffirms 'Buy' rating

Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking has retained its Buy rating on Oberoi Realty, citing strong cash flow visibility from substantial land parcels, steady sales from ready-to-move inventory, and an expected uptick in rental income.

Antique has maintained its Buy call with a target price of ₹1,861 for FY28, based on an embedded Ebitda multiple of 12x, representing a 20 per cent premium to NAV. The stock is currently trading at a 4 per cent discount to NAV. The assigned target price implies a 26.16 per cent upside from the previous close of ₹1,475 per share on the NSE.

Here's why Antique has retained its Buy call on Oberoi Realty:

Strong pipeline visibility

According to Antique Stock Broking, Oberoi Realty has a healthy launch pipeline of four near-term projects. The Sector 58, Gurugram project (GDV ₹11,900+ crore) is at pre-RERA stage, while Pedder Road (National Garage), South Mumbai (GDV ₹2,600+ crore) is at IOD stage. The Adarsh Nagar redevelopment (GDV ₹6,000 crore) is at MHADA approval stage, and the last tower of Elysian has a GDV of ₹4,500 crore. Antique expects at least two projects to launch in FY27, led by Gurugram.

Beyond these, other projects are in various stages, including Tardeo (0.4 mn sq ft; GDV ₹3,500 crore), Nityanand Nagar, Ali Baug, and developments in Mulund, Carter Road, and Malabar Hills. "Launch visibility of these projects is a little distant and may likely see launch from FY28 onwards," said Antique.

Strong cash flow from ready inventory and rental assets

Antique expects Oberoi Realty’s rental Ebitda to exceed ₹1,000+ crore in FY26, with ₹80+ crore from Westin. Ready residential inventory in Three Sixty West and Mulund is valued at ₹5,300 crore at 3QFY26-end, with pre-sales of ₹1,640 crore in the last four quarters. The brokerage noted that steady sales and rental income would support continued business momentum.

Rental portfolio shaping up

Antique highlighted that Oberoi Realty won a 99-year lease for ~11 acres in prime Bandra East near BKC, with potential rental income of ₹1,600 crore per year. The company will pay ₹500 crore upfront plus revenue share until NPV of ₹4,900 crore is recovered (discounted at 10.45 per cent). Upcoming projects include The Oberoi Garden City, Thane (1.2+ mn sq ft mall) and a mixed-use development in Worli (1.6 mn sq ft). The hospitality portfolio is expected to expand from 269 keys to 1,030 keys over four to five years, Antique said.

Valuation ssing embedded Ebitda

On the valuation front, Antique Stock Broking noted that Oberoi Realty achieved sales bookings of ₹3,770 crore in 3QFY26. The brokerage expects the company to record ₹5,400 crore in FY26e, ₹6,800 crore in FY27e, and ₹7,800 crore in FY28e. Pre-sales estimates have been revised down by 15 per cent/15 per cent/12 per cent for FY26e/FY27e/FY28e due to delayed project launches.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

