OFSS shares crack 7%; what's spooking Nifty IT's best-performing stock?

Oracle Financial Services Software's ( OFSS ) shares tanked over 7 per cent in intraday deals on Monday to emerge as the worst-performing IT stock amid reports of debt concerns around its parent company Oracle's AI infrastructure expansion. OFSS shares hit the day's low of ₹11,034 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 7.25 per cent against its last closing price of ₹11,896. As of 1.15 PM, the IT stock was trading close to the day's low at ₹11,039. Over 4 lakh shares of the company changed hands on BSE and NSE combined. As of Friday's close, OFSS shares are up 55 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, making it the best performing stock in the worst-performing Nifty IT index

Harish Jujarey of Prithvi Finmart that OFSS' stock in today's session, breached the key support level of ₹11,300. "On the technical front, the stock has slipped below its 50-DMA and breached the immediate support at 11,300, indicating further downside towards 11,000, followed by 10,550 levels."

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates On the higher side, the 50-DMA around 11,500 will act as an immediate resistance, he noted.

What's behind the fall in OFSS?

The shares of OFSS faced selling pressure after a Financial Times (FT) report, published on September 19, stated that $18 billion of loan related to Oracle's New Mexico data centre slid into stressed territory.

The report, citing sources, said that loans linked to "Project Jupiter" were quoting at 89 to 91 cents on the dollar by syndicate banks including Santander and Jefferies.

The 1,400-acre data centre campus in Doña Ana County is a key part of Oracle’s $300 billion deal with OpenAI to provide computing power. The project secured $18 billion in loans from a group of banks late last year to help fund construction, along with billions of dollars in equity investment from Blue Owl.

However, efforts to sell the debt to a wider group of investors have run into difficulties due to concerns around Oracle’s massive borrowing and declining creditworthiness, the FT report stated.

Business Standard could not independently verify this report. Meanwhile, at last check there was no clarification by OFSS on the exchanges.

OFSS Q1 Results

The latest financial results for the June quarter (Q1) showed that a robust performance by OFSS, wherein it saw a sharp 121 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to ₹1415.5 crore while its revenue saw a 69 per cent uptick to ₹3,125.2 crore.

The company's operating income reached Rs 1,861 crore, reflecting a 123% YoY growth. Segment-wise, its product licenses and related activities stood at ₹2,936 crore (up 75 per cent YoY), and revenue from IT solutions and consulting services stood at ₹189.4 crore (up 6.46 per cent).

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.