OFSS jumps 6% to 15-month high, up 60% from March lows; buy, sell or hold?

Oracle Financial Services Software share price today: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), a subsidiary of Oracle Corp, today hit a 15-month high of ₹10,000.50, surging 6 per cent in intra-day trade on the BSE. In the past three days, the stock has soared 12 per cent.

Currently, the stock is trading at its highest level since January 24, 2025. It surpassed its previous high of ₹9,948, touched on September 11, 2025. The stock had hit a record high of ₹13,203.60 on December 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, OFSS shares have zoomed 60 per cent from their three-month low of ₹6,232.20, touched on March 17, 2026.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE As of 11:41 AM, the stock was trading 4.3 per cent higher at ₹9,810.35, as compared to a 0.38 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Oracle Financial Services Software Q4 results

During the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) , the company’s revenues, operating income, and net income grew 20 per cent, 39 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, Y-o-Y. The company delivered an operating margin of 51 per cent and a net margin of 41 per cent for the quarter.

Oracle Financial Services said it has a strong deal pipeline with the company’s Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) as of March 31, 2026, at ₹7,761 crore, 9.2 per cent higher than as of December 31, 2025.

READ | Nifty IT extends gains for third session, up 8%; check top picks by analyst “The strategic partnerships and close synergies of our sales, marketing, and development engines position us strongly to gain market leadership. Our cloud offerings are transforming banking with embedded AI capabilities and intelligent agents. Financial institutions can now leverage an enterprise-grade suite of AI-powered applications and pre-built agents across banking, payments, analytics, risk management, compliance, lending, etc., automating critical processes, accelerating decisions, driving growth, and increasing business momentum,” Makarand Padalkar, MD and CEO, OFSS, said.

OFSS target price by Choice Institutional Equities

Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities remain constructive on Oracle Financial Services Software, supported by strengthening deal momentum, a high-margin products mix and robust cash generation. RPO growth of 9.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter enhances medium-term revenue visibility.

Recent deal wins, improving cost-efficiency and pricing discipline are driving operating leverage, leading to an upward revision in margin estimate, the brokerage firm said.

“We model revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 10.3 per cent/12.1 per cent/13.1 per cent over FY26–29E and value the company at 28x FY28E EPS, deriving a target price of ₹10,890 and reiterate Buy, supported by a strong balance sheet and favourable risk-reward,” analysts at Choice Institutional Equities said.

The brokerage firm believes the premium multiple is justified by its product-led model, driving superior margins and scalability, along with strong Oracle parentage that supports global positioning and client confidence.

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