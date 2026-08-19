Oil India may offer higher upside than ONGC as crude prices stay elevated

According to the International Energy Agency, or IEA, this will mean fossil fuel supply will be in deficit through the next several months. The impact on producers like Oil India and ONGC will be positive, whereas oil marketing companies, or OMCs, and city gas distribution companies, or CGDs, will see margin compression, though OMCs may see strong refining cracks that help offset higher crude and gas prices to an extent.

Independent refiners like MRPL and Chennai Petroleum may continue posting good numbers.

The supply situation will be worse if the Houthis block the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea, through which 10–12 per cent of global oil passes. Over 50 per cent of India’s oil imports came from Russia in June, mostly via Bab al-Mandab. Closure of Bab al-Mandab would also impact diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports from India.

The Middle East (ME) produces 30 per cent of global oil, while the Strait of Hormuz sees transit of 14–15 million barrels of oil per day (mmbpd) of global oil and 5–6 mmbpd of refined products. The ME also hosts storage terminals, gas production sites and refineries. Crude oil has jumped from $70 per barrel (bbl) in the past few days to above $100/bbl after the ceasefire ended.

Global oil supply rose 2.4 mmbpd, or million barrels per day, M-o-M in July 2026, but it is still 6.3 mmbpd below July 2025. The IEA expects the global oil market to see a deficit of 1.3 mmbpd through CY26 and return to surplus in CY27, assuming ME normalisation.

Brent crude oil may be elevated above $80/bbl for the next 12 months due to restocking demand, higher freight costs and geopolitical risks. Refined product cracks may remain strong due to 5 mmbpd of supply being hit by refinery shutdowns in the ME. As far as valuations are concerned, ONGC and Oil India could have an upside. Current stock prices are assuming $60/bbl of net crude realisations, whereas they could be realising 35–50 per cent higher prices.

The IEA says 8.3 mmbpd of Gulf oil output is still shut after partial recovery in June and July. The IEA expects supply to rebound by 8.3 mmbpd in CY27 to 110.3 mmbpd on SoH reopening and ME normalisation. IEA also expects global oil demand to fall 1.5 mmbpd in CY26 to 103.3 mmbpd. Global oil inventory may be down 1,000–1,200 million barrels since the ME crisis. There’s a risk of ME output not rebounding to 100 per cent of pre-Iran war levels, given the forced shutdown of 8–10 mmbpd capacity. Higher freight and insurance costs will also add to costs.

Every $1/bbl rise in crude oil price boosts ONGC’s and Oil India’s earnings per share, or EPS, by 1–2 per cent. Oil India could have more upside, given estimated 15–20 per cent EPS growth per annum for 3–5 years. Oil India also plans NRL refinery expansion from 3 mmtpa to 9 mmtpa by end-FY27 and crude output growth to a target of 4 mmt in FY27 (versus 3.45 mmt in FY26). It is guiding for growth in gas output to 4 billion cubic metres, or bcm, by FY28-29 (versus 3.2 bcm in FY26) and later to 5 bcm. A possible reversal of excise cuts on auto fuel may restore the excise benefit of $16/bbl for NRL.

Oil India has modest valuations, with crude production up 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.95 mmt in Q1FY27. Management expects 1 mmt output each in Q2-Q4 and targets 4.2 mmtpa by FY29. Gas output fell 8 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.76 bcm due to downstream shutdowns. But evacuation bottlenecks are expected to ease by CY27-end, enabling 3.5–4 mmscmd of incremental volumes from Q1CY28. Oil India targets 100 wells in FY27, with drilling to rise 10 per cent annually, with the focus on deepwater.

ONGC has low valuations and some production growth is estimated at 1 per cent per annum over FY26-28. ONGC's one-year forward dividend yield of 6.9 per cent is high, assuming a 38–40 per cent dividend payout ratio is maintained. While oil production may decline by 0.3 per cent, gas production could grow by 2.1 per cent. Following the technical services provider (TSP-1) contract for Mumbai High, ONGC and BP have signed a new contract for fields in the Western Offshore Basin. ONGC Videsh, or OVL's, improved run-rate could also push up production, and the subsidiary has seen a turnaround, which is a positive.