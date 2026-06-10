Oil India tanks 11% on heavy volumes; stock hits 4-month low

Oil India share price

Shares of Oil India plunged 11 per cent to ₹425.90 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the state-owned upstream company was quoting at its lowest level since January 23, 2026. It corrected 20 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹531 touched on May 14, 2026.

At 02:41 PM; Oil India was quoting 10 per cent lower at ₹426.10, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold, with a combined 13.46 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why did Oil India share price tumble?

According to reports, Morgan Stanley has turned more constructive on India's upstream energy sector, citing a $10 billion annual investment boost, recent natural gas discoveries, lower royalty burdens and supportive government policies on fuel pricing.

Within the space, Morgan Stanley reiterated its preference for ONGC over Oil India, citing ONGC's superior reserve replacement ratio, higher natural gas price realisations and faster monetisation of reserves, CNBC TV18 reported.

Meanwhile, in the past few quarters, Oil India struggled to raise production/sales with limited production/sales growth YoY. Further, while analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said they like the increased exploration intensity (which is key to building a robust development pipeline), the brokerage firm believe this will likely be accompanied by higher dry well write-offs, which will weigh on earnings.

Further, the benefits of increased new well gas proportion for Oil India will be mostly offset by subdued gas realization, amid a weaker crude oil price outlook, MOFSL said in the Q4 result update.

Meanwhile, Oil India aims to drill 100 wells by FY27. These will be the highest number of wells drilled annually in the history of Oil India. The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) refinery segment is expected to achieve 50 per cent capacity utilization by the end of FY27, which shall gradually ramp up to 100 per cent by the end of Q2FY28, MOFSL said. However, Oil India is quoting below the brokerage firm’s SoTP-based target price to ₹475. Analysts model a 3.2 per cent/5 per cent production volume growth compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for oil and gas production over FY26-28.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, newer fields are slowly starting to help offset declines from older fields Mumbai High (MH), alongside the appointment of BP as a TSP, which has also been extended to the entire western offshore – ONGC has stated that production should turn positive over the next few quarters.

Despite higher crude oil realisation, ONGC/OIL’s EBITDA was down 3 per cent/8 per cent YoY due to higher opex and forex loss. Prospects for both companies may improve – with volume growth, lower royalty rate, stronger gas realisations and delta from refining/downstream subsidiaries likely aiding their consolidated earnings momentum over FY26–28E, the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update.

The brokerage firm has an ADD rating with a target price of ₹543 on Oil India due to fair valuations and some delays in supporting infra execution for gas while ONGC’s BUY rating with target price of ₹370, sees higher conviction, with attractive valuations and better production growth visibility. ================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.