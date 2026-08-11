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Home / Markets / News / Oil India shares rally 7% as brokerages turn bullish after Q1 results

Oil India shares rally 7% as brokerages turn bullish after Q1 results

Post Q1FY27 results, Emkay Research has upgraded Oil India (OIL) to 'Buy' from 'Add' on attractive valuation and strong production outlook.

Oil India shares rally 7% as brokerages turn bullish after Q1 results

Oil India shares rally 7% as brokerages turn bullish after Q1 results

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

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Oil India shares gained as much as 7 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday as brokerages reiterated their bullish stance on the stock following the announcement of June quarter earnings (Q1FY27).
 
The PSU stock opened 3.7 per cent higher at ₹464.40 and extended the gains to hit a high of ₹484 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Today's rally marked the second consecutive session of gains for Oil India, with the stock surging 10 per cent during the period. 
 
Post Q1FY27 results, Emkay Research has upgraded Oil India (OIL) to 'Buy' from 'Add' on attractive valuation and strong production outlook. It has retained FY27-29 earnings and target price of ₹575. The target implies an upside of 27 per cent from the previous close of ₹453.
 
 
Analysts said that Oil India's Q1 revenue was largely in line, with crude production a 3 per cent beat, while gas was 5 per cent lower. Ebitda at ₹4,079 crore was a 4 per cent beat on lower production costs/statutory levies, while PAT of ₹2,870 crore was a 24 per cent beat, largely driven by higher other income.

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Crude production rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.95 mmt, with the current run-rate higher at ~11ktpd. The management expects ~1 mmt output each in 2Q-4Q, implying FY27 production of +3.95-4mmt, and targets 4.2mmtpa by FY29.
 
Gas output fell 8 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.76bcm, due to downstream shutdowns/seasonality. However, evacuation bottlenecks are expected to ease by CY27 end, enabling 3.5-4mmscmd of incremental volumes from 1QCY28, while NRL expansion would add ~1.5 mmscmd by 3QFY28. 
 
Oil India is targeting 100 wells in FY27, with drilling to rise 10 per cent annually, with increasing focus on deepwater.
 
The brokerage said that it factors in $85/80 crude in FY27/28E. Any material decline in crude prices remains a key risk for the company.
 
Elara Capital has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Oil India for a target price of ₹672. The target implies an upside of 48 per cent from the last close. 
 
The brokerage has kept its earnings estimates unchanged for FY27, FY28 and FY29. It said that Q1 crude realisation of $99/bbl is aligned with its FY27 assumption of USD 97/bbl. Higher production guidance and improving gas evacuation visibility provide potential upside to assumptions. 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
   

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Topics : OIL India Markets Stock Market Today stock market trading Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST