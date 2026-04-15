Oil below $100/barrel: OMCs rise up to 6%; upstream oil stocks fall 3%

Oil marketing company (OMC) stocks edged higher by up to 5.6 per cent on Wednesday, while upstream oil companies' stock fell up to 2.8 per cent, after crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel

Oil prices fell for a second day ‌on Wednesday on expectations that peace talks between the US and Iran may resume and eventually release supply from the key West Asia producing region trapped by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.55 per cent, ​to $94.27 a barrel after falling 4.6 per cent in the previous session.

READ | Adani Group stocks: Adani Power, Energy hit 52-week highs; here's why Talks to end the war between the US, Israel, and Iran could resume in Pakistan over the ​next two days, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of negotiations over the weekend prompted ​Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

Apart from that, recently, in continuation of the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), also called the windfall tax, announced on March 27, the government of India notified a sharp increase in taxes from earlier levels. The tax on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been raised to ₹55.5/litre and ₹42/litre from ₹21.5/liter and ₹29.5/liter, implying

increases of 158 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively. There is no windfall tax on export of gasoline yet.

According to Nomura, these taxes will continue to be adjusted on a fortnightly basis until the government deems it necessary to protect downstream fuel retailers both in terms of volumes and margins. The export tax is a means to disincentivize the export of refined products during times of global supply pressure. The brokerage thinks this benefits OMCs as standalone refiners may get into agreements with them to sell diesel and ATF at their export realized prices (post windfall tax), directly translating into saving for OMCs by a similar amount on volumes they source from third-party refiners.

“OMCs, especially HPCL, may benefit significantly, as 40 per cent of its diesel retail sales (32 per cent of total refinery throughput) are sourced from standalone refineries,” the brokerage said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.