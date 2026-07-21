Oil markets on edge as geopolitical risks tighten supplies: Mirae Asset

Supply risk brewing amid Houthi threats

Crude oil has re-entered a geopolitically driven pricing regime as the Middle East conflict, Red Sea security threats, and Russian refining disruptions converge with already tight product markets. Brent's move above $90/bbl, followed by a retreat toward the high-$80s, reflects a market balancing two forces: residual hopes for diplomatic de-escalation and the immediate reality of supply-chain fragility. Prices have moved 25 per cent higher over the last two weeks.

Oil market faces a dual choke point

The core risk remains the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG flows typically pass. Renewed US-Iran hostilities have raised the probability of intermittent disruption, higher insurance costs, and reduced vessel willingness to transit the Gulf. Iran has continued to attack ships passing through Omani waters, and the number of ships passing through has fallen to single digits, compared with an average of 100 ships before the war.

The risk is no longer confined to Hormuz. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, placing the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb route back at the centre of the global energy security debate. This corridor has become a critical relief valve as Gulf exporters divert more barrels through Red Sea infrastructure. Market reports indicate that Bab el-Mandeb recently handled about 7.4 million bpd of petroleum flows, or nearly 7 per cent of global supply, making any credible disruption materially bullish for crude and refined products.

Product supplies getting scarce

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is the second supply-risk pillar. Ukraine's sustained drone and missile campaign against Russian energy assets has reduced Russian refining throughput and increased uncertainty around product exports. Russian crude processing has reportedly fallen to roughly 3.8-3.9 million bpd, the lowest level in more than two decades, following repeated strikes on large refining assets. Damage to crude distillation units, storage tanks, and logistics nodes has weakened domestic fuel availability and increased the risk of periodic export restrictions on diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel.

US refiners taking advantage

US downstream conditions reinforce the broader tightness narrative. Refineries are operating near full capacity, with utilisation above 96 per cent, while crude inputs are running at around 17.1 million bpd. This reflects strong seasonal fuel demand, robust export economics, and limited spare refining flexibility. Elevated crack spreads, particularly the 3-2-1 crack, underline the value of scarce refining capacity and signal that product markets remain vulnerable to any disruption in crude quality, refinery operations, or export logistics.

EIA data for the week ending July 10 showed US commercial crude inventories down by about 1.7 million barrels to 409.7 million barrels, around 6 per cent below the five-year average. Gasoline inventories were 8 per cent below the seasonal average, while distillate stocks remained around 11 per cent below normal despite a weekly build. These figures indicate that the US market has a limited inventory cushion heading into the peak summer demand period. With refinery utilisation already elevated, the system has less capacity to absorb unplanned shocks.

Outlook

The near-term crude outlook remains skewed toward upside risk. Brent is likely to remain supported while Hormuz traffic remains impaired, Red Sea threats persist, and Russian refining capacity faces recurring attacks. A diplomatic breakthrough could compress the geopolitical premium, but the market's downside appears cushioned by low US product inventories, elevated refinery utilisation, and limited spare logistics capacity. Any confirmed disruption to Gulf exports, Saudi Red Sea flows, or Russian product shipments could quickly reprice Brent toward the mid-$90s or higher. Until security conditions visibly normalise, buying interest is likely to emerge on dips rather than at lower structural price levels.