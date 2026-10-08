Oil on a boil: OMCs, IndiGo & other crude-sensitive stocks sink up to 5%

Crude-sensitive stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday as a sharp rise in oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

At the last check, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 3.86 per cent at $104.10 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3.75 per cent to $91.59.

On Dalal Street, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) fell as much as 5 per cent, with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) leading the losses. The stock was down 4.5 per cent at ₹327 around 1:20 PM.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) shares declined 3.75 per cent to ₹285.20, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) fell 2.75 per cent to ₹126.45.

Other crude-sensitive stocks were also under pressure. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation , the parent of IndiGo, fell 3 per cent to ₹4,832.70. Notably, aviation sector is highly vulnerable to oil prices because Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for more than 40 per cent an airline's operating costs.

Reliance Industries shares also declined 2.75 per cent to ₹1,174.60. Among paint and tyre stocks, Asian Paints (₹2,326.30), Kansai Nerolac Paints (₹183.70), CEAT (₹3,249.40) and Apollo Tyres (₹403) fell between 1 per cent and 5 per cent.

Today's weakness in crude-sensitive stocks came amid a broader sell-off in the markets. At the time of filing this report, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 339 points, or 1.51

Why are oil prices rising? Oil prices climbed sharply on Thursday due to rising attacks on vessels in the West Asia and hurricane-related production shutdowns in the US, reviving fears of severe supply disruptions.

According to Choice Institutional Equities, tropical storm Isaias is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before reaching the southern US coast on Saturday. Its projected path crosses key Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producing areas and could also disrupt coastal refining operations.

An estimated 11.2 million barrels of oil production could be affected during the storm, potentially tightening inventories and adding further pressure to fuel prices.

Separately, reports said that the White House has sought potential military options against Iran ahead of the US midterm elections.

A tanker was struck by projectiles off Qatar’s northern coast on Wednesday, resulting in reported casualties and marking the first attack deep inside the Persian Gulf in nearly a month. Meanwhile, attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have intensified, with nine incidents reported in October, roughly half September’s total.