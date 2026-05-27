Oil outlook uncertain amid US-Iran deal hopes, supply pressure: Analyst

Crude oil markets have spent May navigating the widest gap between headline sentiment and physical reality since the Strait of Hormuz closed in late February. Brent and WTI entered the month still carrying the risk premium built through March and April’s supply crisis, and have since given up part of it, with Brent down nearly 14.4 per cent month-to-date and WTI off 12.9 per cent, even as the waterway remains closed and not a single additional barrel has reached the market.

The catalyst for May’s sell-off was diplomacy. Reports of a possible US-Iran framework involving a ceasefire extension and steps to reopen Hormuz triggered a sharp 7 per cent single-session drop earlier this week, unwinding in hours what had taken weeks to build. The physical market, however, tells a different story. As of May 26, Dated Brent was trading at $103.73 against futures at $99.58, leaving a premium of just over $4 and showing that physical barrels were still changing hands well above where paper markets had priced in diplomatic optimism. In April, the physical premium had compressed from the extraordinary $34 panic spread seen in early April to near zero by month-end, as the futures market conceded to physical reality. May has seen the reverse dynamic, with futures racing ahead of diplomacy, while physical supply conditions on the ground justified no such optimism. Notably, the physical premium had widened back above $11 in the days leading up to Monday’s sell-off, reflecting genuine re-tightening in seaborne supply. Although the diplomacy-driven sell-off narrowed that spread, the underlying supply problem has not disappeared.

At the same time, negotiations remain far from resolved. Key sticking points persist, including Iran’s nuclear programme, its demand to retain authority over Hormuz traffic, frozen asset relief, and its insistence that any agreement also address the Israel-Hezbollah front in Lebanon. US forces have since struck missile launch sites and vessels in southern Iran suspected of preparing to deploy mines near the waterway, reviving escalation risk and pushing Brent back above $99 on Tuesday before easing again on Wednesday. Secretary of State Rubio has cautioned that finalising any agreement could still take several days at a minimum.

Despite the recent pullback, oil remains significantly higher on the year, with both Brent and WTI still up roughly 60 per cent year-to-date, gains that reflect not a demand boom but a major disruption to global supply flows. The market remains event-driven and asymmetric. A credible, verified agreement that reopens Hormuz could extend the sell-off meaningfully from current levels. But as long as physical barrels trade at a premium to futures, military exchanges continue near the waterway, and the diplomatic framework remains unsigned, the futures market is pricing hope rather than resolution. This is still a market one headline away from its next sharp move. The direction alone remains uncertain.

Yet even within a structurally supported market, the charts reflect how much has already been priced in. MCX Crude Oil on the weekly timeframe is showing signs of weakening momentum after facing repeated resistance near the 10,400–10,500 zone. The recent formation of bearish reversal candles around higher levels indicates profit booking and exhaustion in the prevailing uptrend. Prices are currently hovering near the rising trendline support around 8,750–8,800, making this region crucial for maintaining the broader bullish structure. The weekly RSI has also started easing from elevated levels, reflecting fading bullish momentum. A sustained break below the trendline support could trigger a deeper correction towards the 8,000–7,500 region. However, holding above support may keep the medium-term trend constructive despite near-term volatility. ========================= (Disclaimer: This article is by Kaynat Chainwala, AVP - Commodity Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are her own.)