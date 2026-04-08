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Home / Markets / News / Oil plunges, US futures jump as Trump pauses Iran attacks for 2 weeks

Oil plunges, US futures jump as Trump pauses Iran attacks for 2 weeks

Futures for US crude oil sank 18% to around $92.60 while Brent crude oil futures fell about 6% to $103.40

crude oil, oil sector

Oil prices plunged after Trump said he would hold off on his threat of devastating attacks on Iran.

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

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Oil prices plunged and US stock futures jumped after President Donald Trump said he would hold off on his threat of devastating attacks on Iran for two weeks if the Iranians agree to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Futures for US crude oil sank 18% to around $92.60 while Brent crude oil futures fell about 6% to $103.40.

Both prices remain well above where they were at the start of the war. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 2.4%. Trump said Iran has proposed a "workable" 10-point peace plan that could help end war the US and Israel launched on Feb 28.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Oil Prices

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

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