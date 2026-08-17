$115/bbl: CareEdge pegs oil level seen turning OMCs' operating profit red

Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have a nearly $30-per-barrel cushion before higher crude prices could push their operating profit into negative territory, according to CareEdge Ratings.

The ratings agency estimates that an integrated OMC's operating profit would turn negative at around $115 a barrel, assuming no further increase in petrol and diesel retail prices. "With Brent currently trading at $86-88/bbl, this leaves an estimated $28-30/bbl of headroom, a markedly more comfortable position than the low single-digit buffer seen during the March-April 2026 spike," it said in a note.

Integrated OMC Operating Profit vs Crude Price However, the cushion could narrow quickly if crude prices rise. CareEdge flags a sustained Brent price above $100/bbl as a key level that could require further policy intervention.

Brent crude has moved in the range of $60s to $115/bbl over the year, reflecting the effect of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained closed since February 28, 2026.

Since oil forms a key input cost for state-owned refiners, Bharat Petroleum Corporation ( BPCL ), Indian Oil Corporation ( IOCL ) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation ( HPCL ) reported huge losses in Q1 FY27. READ MORE

BPCL reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,872.70 crore in Q1FY27. HPCL reported a net loss of ₹12,264 crore, while IOCL posted a loss of ₹1,140 crore during the same period. So far in 2026, IOCL shares have declined 16 per cent, BPCL 17 per cent and HPCL 25 per cent as against an 8.5 per cent fall seen in BSE Sensex and an 8 per cent decline in BSE Oil & Gas index.

The government has already deployed its fastest available lever earlier this year to offset the rise in crude oil prices in the form of an excise duty cut, said CareEdge, adding that retail pump price hikes have absorbed the remainder.

"The ₹10/litre excise duty cut on petrol and diesel announced in March 2026 is estimated to have absorbed a crude price move of roughly $16-17/bbl on behalf of India's OMCs. Petrol and diesel price hikes of approximately ₹7.5/litre each since mid-May 2026 have passed through an estimated $12-13/bbl of the crude increase to consumers, completing the adjustment which the government began with the excise cut," according to the rating agency.

The key risk for OMCs now are the loss of discounts on Russian crude and a sustained increase in global crude prices. The US Senate passed the Graham Act authorising tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the top five Russian oil/gas buyers, which could upend India's oil economy.

Ravleen Sethi, Director, CareEdge Ratings, warns if both conditions (oil prices above $100 and the Graham Act) break simultaneously, today's comfortable buffer could turn into March 2026-style stress within weeks.

“India's refiners have already proven they can redirect an entire crude basket at speed. What remains genuinely untested is whether that same speed and flexibility survive a different kind of disruption, a tariff-driven constraint on Russian purchases layered on top of a chokepoint that may still be closed, rather than a single physical route failure,” said Sethi.

“That is the scenario CareEdge Ratings will be watching most closely through the remainder of 2026, not because it is the likely outcome, but because it is the one outcome the sector has not yet had to prove it can handle,” she added.