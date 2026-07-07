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Home / Markets / News / Oil prices edge higher as focus shifts to supply recovery and demand

Oil prices edge higher as focus shifts to supply recovery and demand

Brent crude futures ​gained 28 cents, or 0.39%, to $72.29, and US WTI crude rose ‌to $68.84 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.26% as of 0046 GMT, after settling down to around pre-Iran war levels on Monday

crude oil, oil

Investors have been keeping a close eye on talks between the US and Iran over the fate of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while tracking the recovery in Gulf oil exports | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were limited as traders looked beyond easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and turned ​their attention to supply increases and demand prospects.

Brent crude futures ​gained 28 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $72.29, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose ‌to $68.84 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.26 per cent as of 0046 GMT, after settling down to around pre-Iran war levels on Monday.

"The steps towards recovery in supply have eased the immediate risk premium, but the market remains wary of putting too much faith in the stability of the current truce given the on again-off again nature of US-Iran relations," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

 

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job," renewing his threat of military action as Tehran ‌projects defiance following the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Investors have been keeping a close eye on talks between the US and Iran over the fate of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while tracking the recovery in Gulf oil exports.

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The United Arab Emirates raised crude output above 3.8 million bpd in June, its highest since April 2020 and above pre-Iran war levels, after leaving OPEC+ production quotas in ​May, according to Reuters estimates.

"We will be watching for early signs of demand response, particularly from ‌China. The market has priced in a lot of the positive supply news, so the next leg in oil prices will depend on whether physical reality ​matches the ‌optimistic headlines," Waterer added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia ‌agreed on Sunday to further increase output targets by 188,000 bpd from August, on top of similar increases for June and July.

Saudi Arabia cut the August official ‌selling ​price (OSP) for its flagship ​Arab Light crude to Asia to $1.50 a barrel below the Oman/Dubai average, an $11 cut from the previous month and the biggest drop in more than ‌two decades, according ​to a Saudi Aramco pricing statement released on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices global oil prices Globlal crude oil prices Brent oil Brent crude

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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