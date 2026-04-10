Oil prices set for biggest weekly loss in 10 months after US-Iran ceasefire

Oil prices were poised for their biggest weekly declines since last June but remain elevated near $100 a barrel on concerns over supplies from Saudi Arabia and limited flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.05 per cent, at $95.97 a barrel by 1150 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 24 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $98.11. As of 7:05 pm IST, crude oil was trading at $93.41 a barrel. Both contracts have lost about 12 per cent this week after Iran and the US agreed on Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.

However, fighting has continued and the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily restricted, keeping futures near $100 a barrel and pushing prices in the physical market to record highs.

“The key issue for the oil market is whether ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will resume. So far, there are no signs of this happening. If oil supplies from the Persian Gulf remain blocked, oil prices are likely to rise again,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note on Friday.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained less than 10 per cent of normal volumes as Tehran asserted its control

by warning ships to keep to its territorial waters.

The majority of ships that have sailed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past day were linked to Iran, ship-tracking data showed on Friday.

Iran wants to charge fees for ships to pass through the strait under a peace deal, a Tehran official told Reuters on April 7. Western leaders and the United Nations’ shipping agency have pushed back on the idea.

“The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively constrained and operation of the global oil system is far from normal,” said Saxo Bank

analyst Ole Hansen, adding that futures markets have priced in a partial normalisation but the physical market is reflecting acute scarcity.

Prices were stable on Friday as investors balanced lower Saudi output with diplomatic progress.